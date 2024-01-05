China on high alert in SCS after PHL, US hold 2nd joint patrol

CHINA’S military went on high alert Wednesday night after the Philippines and the United States announced they are conducting two-day joint maritime operations in the West Philippine Sea (WPS).

The Chinese People’s Liberation Army’s (PLA) Southern Theater Command also announced they have “organized” its naval and air forces “to conduct routine patrols” in the South China Sea (SCS) on the same day of the joint patrol of the Philippine and American navies.

“The troops of the theater remain on high alert at all times, resolutely defending national sovereignty, security, and maritime rights and interests, it said, adding that any military activities that cause disturbances and create hot spots in the South China Sea are fully under control,” the PLA theater command said in a statement.

On Wednesday night, the Armed Forces of the Philippines and the US Navy announced in separate statements that their navies are conducting so-called maritime cooperative activity (MCA) in the SCS.

The US Navy said the MCA is “designed to support the longstanding partnership” between the Philippine and US militaries and “further advance combined capabilities in the maritime domain.”

This is the second time the Philippines and the US conducted joint patrol in the WPS. The first one last November drew the ire of Beijing.

“Our strike group welcomes the opportunity to conduct maritime activities,” US Navy Rear Adm. Carlos Sardiello, CSG-1 commander. “Sailing and operating together demonstrates our commitment to improving our interoperability and information sharing with the Armed Forces of the Philippines, to enhance our ability to coordinate on maritime domain awareness and other shared security interests.”

Aside from joint sail, the two navies participated in enhanced planning and advanced maritime communication operations.

Participating ships from the US include USS Carl Vinson, Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Princeton (CG 59), Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyers USS Kidd (DDG 100) and USS Sterett (DDG 104).

Meanwhile, the Philippine Navy dispatched Gregorio del Pilar-class offshore patrol vessels BRP Gregorio del Pilar (PS-15), BRP Ramon Alcaraz (PS-16), and Tarlac-class landing platform dock BRP Davao del Sur (LD-602).

“The US Navy regularly conducts exercises like these to strengthen ties among allied and partner nations. These exercises enhance combined readiness and capabilities in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific,” the US Navy said.

The strike group departed San Diego on October 12 for a scheduled deployment to the Western Pacific.

Since entering the US 7th Fleet area of operations, CSG-1 participated in the Multi-Large Deck Event and Annual Exercise 2023 in the Philippine Sea. These exercises provided opportunities to collaborate with allied forces such as the Royal Australian Navy, Royal Canadian Navy, and Japan Maritime Self Defense Force further strengthen regional cooperative efforts.

CSG-1 is a multiplatform team of ships and aircraft, capable of carrying out a wide variety of missions around the globe from combat missions to humanitarian assistance and disaster relief response. CSG-1 is currently deployed to US 7th Fleet area of operations in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific.