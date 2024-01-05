CHED and DepEd urged to ensure smooth transition of SHS students

Senator Francis Escudero on Thursday urged the Commission on Higher Education (CHED) and Department of Education (DepEd) to ensure that no senior high school (SHS) student would be displaced in the wake of the scrapping of the SHS program in state and local universities and colleges.

In a statement Wednesday, Escudero called on CHED and DepEd to closely coordinate to ensure that “no senior high school students will be displaced” with the discontinuation of the SHS program in state universities and colleges (SUC) and local universities and colleges (LUC).

The senior lawmaker pointed out, “While the discontinuation of the SHS programs in SUCs and LUCs has the legal basis…aligned with the mandate of Higher Education Institutions [HEI], it is also important that no students will be left behind” because of this latest development.

“Bagama’t legal ang hakbangin ng CHED, mahalaga pa rin na matiyak natin ang kapakanan ng ating mga estudyante sa senior high school. Walang dapat na maiwan at mahalaga rito na nag-uusap ang CHED at DepEd,” Escudero pointed out, noting that the SUCs and LUCs were only allowed to accommodate SHS during the transition period to the K-12 program.

As presiding chairman of the Committee on Higher, Technical and Vocational Education, the lawmaker likewise said the DepEd should closely monitor through its regional offices if there are students at risk of being displaced once the SUCs/LUCs should no longer offer the SHS program.

CHED Chairman Prospero de Vera III earlier confirmed that a memorandum dated December 18 has been issued, stating the “discontinuance” of the SHS program in SUCs/LUCs in line with CHED’s previous directives through CMO Nos. 32 and 33 series of 2015 and 2016.

In directing the HEIs to discontinue the SHS program, he said, “there is no longer a legal basis to fund the same.”

De Vera stated that he was obliged to release the memorandum after discovering that “a number” of SUCs and LUCs were still accepting more SHS enrollees as of last year, which is two years after the transition period.

At the same time, De Vera clarified that SUCs and LUCs were already reminded earlier to discontinue their senior high program and stop accepting more enrollees.