AFP to defeat security threats with PBBM support–Brawner

Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) chief Gen. Romeo Brawner Jr. on Thursday said the military is determined to defeat all threats to the country’s security with the strong support of President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr.

“With the strong leadership of our Commander-in-Chief, the AFP will move as one in defeating all threats to our peace and national security,” he said.

Brawner also said all members of the AFP stand firm in its unwavering loyalty to the Constitution and its solemn commitment to fulfill its mandate.

“The men and women of the AFP remain steadfast in their role as the guardians of our nation’s sovereignty and defender of democratic principles,” he added.

Brawner also assured all Filipinos that…members (of the AFP will) continue to exemplify the highest standards of professionalism.