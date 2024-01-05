Adopt ‘flexible approach’ to power generation, government told

Aboitiz Power Corp. urged the government on Thursday to adopt a flexible and inclusive approach to power generation, as the Philippines braces for potential challenges in the energy sector this year.

Emmanuel Rubio, the company’s president and CEO, said the Philippines is better off if it will “run all available sources of power and be open to all technologies to ensure the continuous provision of electricity.”

Facing global uncertainties and a projected increase in electricity demand, Rubio emphasizes the need for a diversified energy mix and efficient infrastructure.

Rubio said the anticipated 6.6-percent rise in electricity consumption necessitates an additional 600MW to 700MW of power.

To meet this demand, he said AboitizPower advocates for the utilization of all available power sources and the adoption of various technologies. This strategy aims to ensure energy security and alleviate energy poverty in the Philippines.

“This substantial increase in electricity demand underscores the pivotal role of power generation, transmission, and distribution companies in meeting this need. This requires significant infrastructure development, including constructing new power plants (both conventional and renewable), expanding the grid to ensure that power reaches demand centers, and improving the services, reach, and efficiency of our electric cooperatives and distribution units throughout the country.”

Aside from global supply chain “uncertainties due to geopolitical events” and the “insufficient transmission infrastructure,” Rubio said the industry is also challenged by the effects of El Niño on the production output of hydroelectric power plants.

“There needs to be sufficient transmission capacity that can support the influx of new generation capacity—mostly variable renewable energy—so that when it comes online it can immediately contribute much needed supply to the grid,” he said.

“Finishing long-overdue transmission projects will also be very welcome as it can free stranded capacity like that in Mindanao and help support thin margins elsewhere in the country.”

Amid the challenges, Rubio said AboitizPower remains confident in its ability to support the country’s growing electricity needs, citing its diverse generation assets and commitment to high operational standards.

“While we see tight market conditions, we, at AboitizPower, are confident in our fundamentals and our diverse fleet of generation assets,” Rubio said.

“We are dedicated to running our power plants with world class availability and efficiency to help mitigate the country’s thin supply margins and reliably support the aggregate demand, as we did in 2023.”

The company, he noted, is focused on increasing megawatt hour generation through higher plant availability and new capacities, especially with the expected decline in coal prices. Currently, coal makes up about 60 percent of the Philippines’s generation mix.

Rubio said the company is actively contributing to the Philippines’s renewable energy goals, with plans to launch various projects in 2024, including the Tiwi Binary Geothermal Power Plant and the Laoag solar project. Additional projects are slated for completion by early 2025, further expanding the country’s renewable energy capacity.

AboitizPower has close to 1,000MW of renewable energy projects in the pipeline en route to building at least 4,600MW over the next decade.

To support and attract investments in the energy sector, Rubio calls for improvements in the implementation of the Ease of Doing Business Act and the Energy Virtual One-Stop Shop.

Streamlining the permitting process for energy projects is seen as crucial to enhancing the competitiveness of electricity prices and ensuring a stable energy supply for the Philippines.

“Little to no red tape and a rationalized bureaucratic process is a plus for prospective investors. Attracting new investments, particularly in generation—which accounts for more than 50 percent of an electricity bill—increases the supply and can make electricity prices more competitive.”