A Brown to open ₱700-M e-beam facility in March

Listed A Brown Co. on Thursday said its unit Irradiation Solutions Inc. (ISI) is set to begin commercial operations in March with the completion of the construction of the country’s first e-beam and cold storage facility in Tanay, Rizal.

The P700-million facility is now in the equipment installation and commissioning phase. It will have the capacity to treat 20,000 tons of food products and medical devices annually.

Despite delays in its completion due to weather and supply chain disruptions, ISI President Paul B. Juat remains optimistic on its target commercial operation launch.

“Our team’s resilience has kept us on track. We are confident that the completion of this project will significantly improve the Philippines’ export capabilities. This is significant for the Philippine fruit and fisheries sector, which faces challenges in adhering to stringent international standards of product quality and safety.”

The facility utilizes electron beam, or e-beam, technology, which is a cost-effective and safe method for treating goods.

The said technology is recognized for its environmental friendliness, leaving no chemical residues, and is scientifically proven effective in decontaminating food and sterilizing medical equipment.

ISI said the technology ensures high product throughput and stands as a sustainable alternative to traditional heat and chemical treatments.

“The construction of the new facility is in line with ISI’s vision of becoming a cornerstone for the Philippine economy. It is designed to enhance the operations of local businesses and ensure product compliance with international export requirements,” it said.

“We’re looking forward to the operational phase of our facility. Our goal is to empower local businesses, helping them reach international markets more effectively. This facility is not just an investment in technology; it’s an investment in the Philippine economy and its people,” A Brown Chairman Walter Brown said.

A Brown said its net income in January to September 2023 rose by 13 percent to P248.7 million from the P220.27 million recorded in 2022.

Revenue streams from real estate sales, sale of agricultural goods and water service income reached P329.1 million, a 9-percent growth from the P302.62 million posted in 2022.