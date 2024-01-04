TUCP assures support for OSAPIEA programs

The Trade Union Congress of the Philippines (TUCP) will be working with the recently established Office of the Special Assistant to the President for Investment and Economic Affairs (OSAPIEA).

TUCP stated they are “ready to partner with the Marcos Administration, especially Secretary Frederick Go” for the sake of promoting labor in the country.

TUCP Vice President Luis Corral explained that this is “to promote progressive, worker-centered, and race-to-the-top labor relations to attract investors” to generate more and better jobs.

The OSAPIEA is the “troubleshooter” for investment and economic priorities, and is part of the government’s plan in examining ways to improve the state of the country for foreign direct investments, pursuant to Executive Order (EO) No. 49.

“There is a need to further strengthen the existing mechanisms for formulation, coordination and implementation of the Government’s economic initiatives, plans, policies and programs, as well as to establish a robust monitoring system to ensure a holistic and cohesive approach to addressing the diverse economic challenges currently confronting the nation,” President Ferdinand R. Marcos earlier said.

In addition, OSAPIEA will sit as a member of National Economic and Development Authority (Neda) Board, Investment Coordination Committee (ICC), Social Development Committee (SDC), Committee on Infrastructure (INFRACOM), and Development Budget Coordination Committee (DBCC).

TUCP earlier supported the creation of OSAPIEA, explaining that it is “critical in creating new, permanent, and decent jobs” for the people.

Go was appointed to oversee the OSAPIEA.

“This pro-labor rights pivot serves as an international seal of good housekeeping for sustainable businesses either to invest in the Philippines or to export tariff-free to foreign markets, generating more and better jobs for Filipino working families,” said Corral.