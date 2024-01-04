Taguig-Makati territorial ‘war’ flares up anew after closure of EMBO health centers

It’s 2024 but the rift between the leaders of the cities of Makati and Taguig seem to have no amicable solution in sight.

This developed as the local government of Taguig on Wednesday accused Makati City of “deception” after 10 EMBO (Enlisted Men’s Barrio) health centers were shuttered due to expired license to operate (LTO).

“This is a form of deception. Health centers are not required to possess license to operate, except for registered primary care facility,” Taguig said in a statement written in Filipino, citing that only Pitogo Health Center, with a valid license for three more years, can still continue operations.

Taguig City claimed that it was the plan of Makati City to withhold health services and benefits from EMBO residents.

Taguig also claimed that the move of Makati is only a way “harass” them after the Supreme Court (SC) ruled in favor of Taguig, granting them the jurisdiction of the EMBO barangays. The 10 EMBO barangays are Cembo, Comembo, East Rembo, Pembo, Pitogo, Post Proper Northside, Post Proper Southside, Rizal, South Cembo, and West Rembo.

Prior knowledge

Makati City Administrator Claro Certeza, meanwhile, bared that Taguig had known long beforehand that the barangay health centers in the 10 EMBO barangays needed a LTO, but did nothing despite a written reminder from the Department of Health (DOH).

“Taguig knew about the closure of the health centers in EMBO barangays even before Makati City made the announcement of the closure. They knew that a license to operate is needed for EMBO health centers. They were reminded by the Metro Manila Center for Health Development [MMCHD] of the Department of Health through a letter on November 21, 2023,” he stated, stressing that Taguig did nothing about it.

In the said letter, the DOH reminded Taguig about the need to apply for the renewal of the LTO for the health centers with the DOH Regulation, Licensing and Enforcement Division in order to ensure uninterrupted delivery of health care services.

Application process for LTO

The DOH, for its part, stressed that every Filipino should get the health care they need from the most convenient and affordable high-quality doctor or provider of their choice.

“That is key to Universal Health Care. The DOH will therefore accept any application for a LTO for a health facility from any owner and operator of the same. The application process for the following year starts every October of the current year. This 2024, to guarantee continuous access to health care for the public, the DOH extended the application deadline to January 15, 2024,” the DOH said when asked for comment on the issue.

The DOH added that if there are changes in the health-facility ownership and operation, the department is able to amend and reissue the LTO under the new name or owner as the case may be.

“Our commitment to the health and well-being of all Filipinos remains steadfast, wherever they are in the Philippines,” the DOH stressed.

Makati should not be blamed

Certeza called out the city government of Taguig for “wrongfully” putting the blame to the Makati City government for the closure of barangay health centers in 10 EMBO barangays affected by the SC decision.

“It is ridiculous how Taguig is trying to make it appear they are being harassed by Makati. Now, who is in fact sacrificing the lives and welfare of EMBO residents for political interest?” Certeza said.

LTO needed

The Makati official clarified that the DOH requires a LTO for health facilities that provide diagnostic services, pointing out that health centers in EMBO barangays offer both consultation and diagnostic services.

“Taguig health centers probably provide only consultations, that is why they do not know that a License to Operate is required, ” Certeza said.

Certeza also assailed Taguig’s outright rejection of Makati’s proposals aimed to ensure continuity of health services in the affected barangays.

“From the start, Taguig has flatly refused all proposals coming from Makati to ensure uninterrupted access to health services in the EMBO barangays,” he said.

Certeza said Taguig refused to enter into a memorandum of agreement with Makati regarding the properties owned and managed by the city. It also refused to enter into a data sharing agreement.

“Instead, they continue to make the outrageous claim that they own the public facilities constructed by Makati and the land on which these facilities have been built,” Certeza said.

‘Twisted’ facts

Certeza reiterated that the decision of the SC pertains only to political jurisdiction. It is about political territory not ownership, he pointed out.

“If we use Taguig’s ‘twisted’ interpretation of the Supreme Court decision, not only do they own the entire Parcels 3 and 4 but all the land in the EMBO barangays, including those owned by private individuals,” Certeza said.

“Obviously, this is wrong,” he added.

“Taguig claims it is ready to provide health services to EMBO residents. Yet, why are they offering teleconsult services only instead of putting their own health centers, as suggested by Makati?” Certeza asked.

“Bagong taon na pero luma pa rin ang estilo ng Taguig. They continue to twist the facts, misdirect, spread falsehoods, and insist on their twisted interpretation of the Supreme Court decision,” Certeza lamented as he challenged Taguig to prove itself worthy of the trust of the citizens of the EMBO barangays.