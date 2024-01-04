‘Regular digital hygiene will minimize cybersecurity risk’

As Filipinos pen down their New Year’s resolutions for 2024, cybersecurity giant Kaspersky is proposing a unique addition to these lists: managing and sorting digital clutter.

Kaspersky underscored the need to declutter and safeguard digital data as a critical step towards enhanced cybersecurity.

Digital clutter, a term that encapsulates the over accumulation of digital files, apps, and documents, has become an inadvertent by-product of the digital era.

Kaspersky said its research indicates a prevalent trend where users download more applications than they actually use and neglect necessary updates and security settings. This neglect leads to a pile-up of unused and outdated digital content, posing significant security risks.

“For example, users typically install 12 Android apps every month but delete only 10 so they actually add two apps to their device every month that are generally left unused and idle,” Kaspersky said.

Kaspersky’s analysis reveals that only 55 percent of users regularly review and delete obsolete digital content.

A worrying 13 percent never attempt to declutter their digital space.

The most common types of stored data include personal photos, videos, travel memories, and personal emails, with a majority of users storing these items without regular audits for relevance or security.

“When it comes to cybersecurity, education is the most powerful form of defense. The more we educate and prepare ourselves, the more likely that we can minimize the risks to our personal data and money,” said Yeo Siang Tiong, General Manager for Southeast Asia at Kaspersky.

The cybersecurity company’s suggestion comes against the backdrop of multiple cyber incidents in the Philippines in 2023, involving data leaks and ransomware attacks. These incidents highlight the vulnerabilities ordinary people face due to inadequate digital hygiene.

“It’s been found that only about 8 percent of people achieve their New Year’s resolutions due to a lack of personal control, excessive stress and negative emotion.

I say start small until it becomes a habit. A few simple changes in the beginning will go a long way towards protecting yourself and your data. Stay committed and most importantly, get help. There are so many resources, tools and people that you can count on for support to help you keep your resolutions,” added Yeo.

Among Kaspersky’s recommendations are adopting passwordless sign-ins, minimizing personal information shared with non-essential services, distancing oneself from toxic social media, setting usage limits on digital platforms, keeping work and personal digital lives separate, and maintaining regular cyber hygiene with the help of security software.