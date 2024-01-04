PLDT expands Tinbo platform

PLDT Global Corp. said on Wednesday it has expanded the “suite of digital offerings” of its Tindahan ni Bossing (Tinbo) platform with the launch of online shopping and food e-gift vouchers.

“This is another way for us at PLDT Global and Tinbo to engage with our Filipino communities overseas by providing them with more options to care for their loved ones back home,” PLDT Global President Albert V. Villa-Real said.

Through the new features, overseas Filipinos can now purchase Lazada and Shopee e-gift vouchers for their families and loved ones in the Philippines via Tinbo.

Tinbo is the one-stop marketplace that enables Filipinos around the world to buy load, send food vouchers, e-gifts, healthcare PINs from mWell, and even gaming PINs for their families in the Philippines.

They can acquire a Smart virtual number through Tinbo, enabling them to receive OTPs from their e-wallets and e-banks in the Philippines like Maya. Tinbo also provides overseas Filipinos access to an online bills payment platform for their Philippine utilities, and other digital services while outside the Philippines.

Villa-Real noted that PLDT Global’s partnerships with the Department of Migrant Workers and the Overseas Workers Welfare Administration will further enhance its services to overseas Filipinos through Tinbo.

“With the help of our partners, this year opened many doors and opportunities for us to further serve global Filipinos and raise awareness about the digital services available through the Tinbo platform, ultimately assisting them in caring for their families back home.”