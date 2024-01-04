PIDS experts: Department for disaster resilience will address gaps in DRRM

THE Philippine Institute for Development Studies (PIDS) has thrown its support behind the creation of a new department of disaster resilience to address gaps in Disaster Risk Reduction Management (DRRM).

In a discussion paper, PIDS Senior Research Fellow Sonny N. Domingo and former Research Specialist Arvie Joy A. Manejar said while the country is progressing when it comes to institutions, the country still needs more mature institutions to better undertake DRRM.

“Leadership and staff complement from the national down to the local level keep on changing, so they do not mature over time. This is the reason why we start every time from zero,” Domingo and Manejar said.

“We need to mature DRRM-wise, and institution-wise, and this can only happen with a designated proper structure within the bureaucracy and this is the central authority or probably the new department of disaster resilience,” they added.

The DRRM gaps were observed in the rehabilitation and reconstruction of Marawi City. The lead agency tasked to undertake the DRRM is Task Force Bangon Marawi (TFBM), which, the authors said, does not even have a legal basis.

The PIDS researchers said the TFBM, despite the legal issues, has continued to perform its duties and responsibilities such as addressing land claims, cited as one of the major causes of delay.

“The Task Force Bangon Marawi as of the present time still does not have the legal basis or authority to operate but even without a legal basis they continue to perform their mandate and the existence of TFBM is still being recognized by partner agencies,” Domingo and Manejar said.

“This is something that is needing legal policy support. It may be a generic provision [that] whenever necessary we can have a special unit designated as in charge of rehabilitation and recovery,” they added.

Efforts to rebuild Marawi have been saddled by land claims with the absence of titles that act as proof of ownership. There were also errors in the technical description of existing titles and overlapping land claims.

Domingo and Manejar said the TFBM was able to address overlapping land disputes through the Land Dispute Resolution Committee (LDRC).

The LDRC, they said, was headed by the Minister of Human Settlements Development of the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM).

Its members include those from the LGU and other government agencies that handle land resource management and observers from the traditional, religious leaders, and international bodies such as the United Nations and World Bank.

“The LDRC was established to provide alternative mechanisms for addressing and resolving conflicting land claims among IDPs (Internally Displaced Persons), particularly inside the MAA (Most Affected Area), while avoiding the legal costs that costly court proceedings entail,” Domingo and Manejar said.

The case of Marawi was just an example cited by Domingo and Manejar. Ultimately, the country needs to step up in its DRRM efforts given that it is one of the most affected by climate change.

The PIDS researchers said in 2021, damage from natural extreme events and disasters in the Philippines was estimated at P60.68 billion.

These costs, Domingo and Manejar said, are expected to increase as “20 or more tropical cyclones” enter the country’s area of responsibility.

Citing data from the World Risk Report 2022, the authors said the Philippines is ranked first in disaster risk out of 193 countries with high scores in exposure, vulnerability, and lack of coping mechanism and adaptive capacities.

Cai U. Ordinario