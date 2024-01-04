PHL, US hold 2nd joint maritime patrol in WPS

Philippine and US naval vessels and aircraft began the second iteration of the so-called maritime cooperative activity (MCA) in the West Philippine Sea (WPS) starting Wednesday January 3, until today, Thursday, January 4, 2024.

“The Armed Forces of the Philippines [AFP] and the United States Indo-Pacific Command [USINDOPACOM] commence[d] the second iteration of the maritime cooperative activity in the WPS [on] January 3 and 4, 2024. The two-day bilateral event will conduct passing exercises, communication checks, cross-deck exercises, joint patrols, officer-of-the watch [OW] maneuvers, and fixed-wing flight operations,” AFP public affairs office chief Col. Xerxes Trinidad said in a statement Wednesday afternoon.

For the second MCA, the AFP deployed four Philippine Navy ships, a search-and-rescue/multi-role helicopter, along with one anti-submarine warfare capable chopper. The first MCA was held last November 21 to 23. Meanwhile, the USINDOPACOM sent four US Navy vessels from the Carrier Strike Group 1 consisting of an aircraft carrier, a cruiser, two destroyers, and multiple combat aircraft.

“On the first day, the AFP and USINDOPACOM assets arrived at the rendezvous area and performed advanced maritime communication exercises. The participating vessels completed division tactics [DIVTAC], an exercise to develop their confidence in maneuvering near other vessels,” Trinidad said.

He added that conduct of these exercises requires complete coordination between Philippines and US assets to enhance the operational capabilities and interoperability of both militaries.

Meanwhile, AFP chief Gen. Romeo Brawner Jr. said the ongoing second MCA shows a “significant leap in our alliance and interoperability with the United States.”

He added that this also demonstrates the AFP’s progress in defense capabilities and development as a world-class armed force, as it carries out our mandate to protect the people and the state.

“Our alliance is stronger than ever, sending a message to the world. We are advancing a rules-based international order and a free and open Indo-Pacific region in the face of regional challenges,” Brawner said.