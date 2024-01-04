No Pinoys in JAL mishap

THERE are no Filipinos among the 379 passengers on board the Japan Airlines (JAL) plane that collided with a Coast Guard aircraft at Tokyo’s Haneda airport.

Philippine Ambassador to Tokyo Mylene Garcia-Albano said JAL informed the Embassy Wednesday night about the good news.

“You’ll be glad to know we confirmed with JAL that there were no Filipino passport holders on board the flight,” Garcia-Albano told BusinessMirror.

The JAL plane was attempting to land at the Haneda airport when it collided with the Coast Guard’s Bombardier-built Dash-8 maritime patrol plane on the runway last Tuesday.

According to 367 passengers and 12 crew of PAL survived the burning airliner, although 14 were hurt. Five of the Coast Guard aircraft crew had died.

Close to 300,000 Filipinos are working or residing in Japan and thousands more have spent their holidays in Japan as tourists.