NHA presents inventory of illegally occupied lots and residential units

Over 14,000 unawarded government lots and residential units cleared and built for the past two decades have remained illegally occupied, according to the National Housing Authority (NHA).

In a copy of Memorandum No. 2023-086 obtained by the BusinessMirror, the NHA said there were 14,463 unawarded occupied residential lots/units in its projects as of the end of December 2022.

Given this, the NHA has extended the period for the issuance of the Notice to Apply and actual application of beneficiaries for the unawarded occupied residential lots/units to December 2025.

“This Memorandum Circular shall cover all unawarded occupied residential lots/units in Pabahay 2000 and all NHA Projects with residential lots/units for legalization,” the document stated.

NHA said the MC specifically covered the unawarded residential lots/units illegally occupied by the present occupants whether censused or uncensused.

The MC also covered lots with cancelled award due to non-compliance with the terms and conditions of award and contract.

However, NHA said the MC does not cover unawarded lots in Northrail and Southrail Resettlement Projects whose lots were disposed of through loan agreements.

The list also includes Public Estates Authority (PEA) housing projects, ACCO Homes, and other joint venture housing projects “where processing and documentations were governed by specific MCs.”

The new MC amended portions of the MC No. 2018-008 or the “Updated Guidelines on the Disposition of Unawarded Occupied Residential Lots/units in NHA Projects.”

The MC in 2008 was issued to “cover the disposition of all unawarded occupied residential lots/units in NHA Projects in order to legalize the stay of occupants, improve sales, and allow NHA to recover its investments.”

The original MC issued 16 years prior, was able to legalize and dispose of as many as 16,500 lots/units to actual occupants.

On Tuesday, NHA said in a statement that it has multiple housing projects, such as the Housing Program for informal settler families (ISFs) living in danger areas; Housing Program for ISFs affected by the issuance of Supreme Court Mandamus in cleaning up the Manila Bay; and Housing Program for ISFs affected by government projects.

The list includes the Resettlement Assistance Program for Local Government Units (RAP-LGUs); Housing Assistance Program for Indigenous Peoples (HAPIP); Housing Assistance Program for Former Rebels (HAPFR); and Comprehensive Social Benefits Program for Military and Police Personnel Killed-in-Action/Wounded-in-Action (KIA/WIA) and Killed-in-Police Operations/Wounded-in-Police Operations (KIPO/WIPO).

The NHA projects also include the Government Employees Housing Program (GEHP)/Armed Forces of the Philippines-Philippine National Police (AFP-PNP)/Overseas Filipino Workers (OFW); Housing Assistance Program for Calamity Victims (HAPCV); Emergency Housing Assistance Program (EHAP); and, Settlements Upgrading (SU). Cai U. Ordinario