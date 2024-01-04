NGCP: ‘Whole-of-industry’ move needed in Panay outage

THE National Grid Corporation of the Philippines (NGCP) on Wednesday renewed its call for a “whole-of-industry approach” in better energy resource planning, after a regionwide power outage plunged most of Panay island in darkness a day after the New Year.

The blackout was primarily caused by the tripping of multiple power plants on Panay Island, leading to a significant loss of electricity supply to the Visayas grid.

“The unscheduled maintenance shutdowns of the largest power plants in Panay island was the primary cause of the power interruption. We emphasize the need for improved planning to ensure sufficient generation per island, with a well-balanced mix of fuels and technology,” NGCP said.

NGCP reported that various power plants in Panay Island suffered multiple trippings on January 2, including PEDC Unit 1 and 2 (83MW each), and PCPC (135MW), among others.

With the tripping of the largest power generating units and the planned maintenance shutdown of PEDC Unit 3 (150MW), 451MW or 68.75 percent of the total 656MW in-island generation was lost to the Panay subgrid, NGCP explained.

It added that the maintenance shutdowns and de-ration of plants outside the Department of Energy’s (DOE) approved Grid Operating and Maintenance Program also contributed to the lack of power supply.

As of press time, the NGCP said 198.1MW is being served by Panay power plants, augmented by 50.9MW from sources elsewhere in the Visayas, for a total of 245MW served loads.

“We reiterate that load restoration will be done conservatively, by matching loads to restored generation, to prevent repeated voltage failure. NGCP is ready to transmit power once it is available,” the NGCP said.

The NGCP noted the “need to conduct a more robust resource optimization planning by policy makers, to ensure that solutions to power system concerns are approached from all angles, and the most efficient ones prioritized.”

Given the configuration of the Panay subgrid and its dependency on variable energy sources in Negros when it loses internally generated power, NGCP added “the need to provide sufficient non-variable sources to stabilize the system.”

The Cebu-Negros-Panay Stage 3 project [CNP3], it stressed, is “a contributing solution.”

“NGCP strongly recommends the review of the Philippine Grid Code to cater to renewable energy sources, particularly the effective use of emerging technologies such as energy storage systems, among others,” the NGCP said.

House oversight

A LEADER of the House of Representatives called on Congress to convene its congressional oversight function to address the region-wide power outages now affecting Panay Island businesses, schools, and healthcare services, pending a proposal for the full implementation of the interconnection of the Luzon and Visayas grids.

Deputy Majority Leader Julienne Baronda of Iloilo said the power outages since Tuesday warrant scrutiny by the lawmakers in the exercise of its congressional oversight function to safeguard public welfare.

“The investigation in aid of legislation on the April 2023 region-wide power outages by the Committee on Energy relative to House Resolution 933, which we authored along with fellow Ilonggo representatives, has yet to be concluded, and yet this new incident took place, distressing the Ilonggos. It seems that those responsible and accountable have yet to learn their lesson,” she said.

Baronda said the recurring power outages not only inconvenience residents but also have far-reaching consequences for businesses, education, and healthcare services.

She reiterated her call for the full implementation of the interconnection of the Luzon and Visayas grids, with a proposed route passing through Mindoro, saying the strategic measure aimed to address the persistent power issues on Panay Island.

“Last month, we also spoke with Department of Energy Undersecretary Sharon Garin to help us hasten the interconnection, which she has kindly acceded to and is currently working on to realize. We are doing our share in finding lasting solutions to the energy problem affecting us all,” she said, emphasizing the proactive measures taken, including ongoing efforts to expedite the interconnection process.

In the Senate, the chief of the defense committee also weighed in on the Panay crisis.

“The severity of the power shortage in Panay Island cannot be overstated. The absence of electricity not only affects households but also cripples businesses, hospitals, and other crucial services that depend on a reliable power source. This issue needs to be resolved immediately and efficiently,” Sen. Jinggoy Estrada said in a statement.

He urged “the concerned government agencies, power utilities, and relevant stakeholders to prioritize and expedite the resolution of the power crisis” in the region.

“It’s so sad that on the second day of the New Year, brownouts greeted our countrymen in Western Visayas,” Estrada said, partly in Filipino. He expressed hope that authorities would not let the crisis persist one day more.

With reports from Jovee Marie N. Dela Cruz and Butch Fernandez