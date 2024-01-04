Next RFINL briefer, to reflect recent laws

THE next edition of the country’s Regular Foreign Investment Negative List (RFINL) is expected to become shorter to reflect recent legislative changes, according to the National Economic and Development Authority (Neda).

Neda Undersecretary for Planning and Policy Rosemarie G. Edillon told BusinessMirror that the oversight agency had already made a proposal to the President regarding the 13th RFINL.

The Neda is tasked to formulate and submit a proposed RFINL to the President for promulgation. This is set under the Implementing Rules and Regulations (IRR) of Republic Act (RA) No. 11647 or An Act Promoting Foreign Investments.

“Neda has recommended the issuance of the 13th RFINL as early as the second half of 2023 to reflect additional changes pursuant to existing laws and further clarify the activities listed in the 12th RFINL or the Executive Order No. 175, s. 2022,” Neda said in response to BusinessMirror’s questions on Wednesday.

The relevant provisions of recent legislation will be reflected in changes to List A and B of the RFINL for its 13th edition.

List A focuses on limitations on foreign ownership by mandate of the constitution and specific laws, while List B focuses on limitations on foreign ownership for security, defense, health, and morals of small and medium-scale enterprises.

The laws include RA No. 11659 or An Act Amending Commonwealth Act No. 146, Otherwise Known as the “Public Service Act,” as Amended and RA No. 11647 or An Act Promoting Foreign Investments, Amending Thereby RA No. 7042, Otherwise Known as the “Foreign Investments Act of 1991,” as Amended, and for Other Purposes.

The PSA allowed 100 percent ownership in sectors except for crucial services like transmission and distribution of electricity, water and pipeline sewerage, seaports, petroleum pipeline, and public utility vehicles (PUVs). (Story here: www.businessmirror.com.ph/2022/03/21/duterte-signs-new-publicservice-act-completingliberalization-reform-bills/)

The amendments to the Foreign Investments Act of 1991 allowed the government to make changes to the RFINL such as the removal of restrictions on foreign investments in weapons-making in the country. (Full story here: www.businessmirror.com.ph/2022/06/28/phl-lifts-investment-curbs-on-defense-business/)

The other laws are RA No. 11595, entitled An Act Amending RA No. 8762 or the Retail Trade Liberalization Act of 2000, by Lowering the Required Paid-Up Capital for Foreign Retail Enterprises and for Other Purposes and the Department of Energy’s Department Circular No. DC-2022-11-0034 or Prescribing Amendments to Section 19 of Department Circular No. DC2009-05-0008 Titled Rules and Regulations Implementing Republic Act No. 9513, Otherwise Known as “The Renewable Energy Act of 2008.”

Economic Cha-Cha

EDILLON also told BusinessMirror that the issuance of the RFINL as mandated by the Foreign Investment Act (FIA) will not be affected by plans of the House of Representatives to push for an economic charter change.

House Committee on Appropriations Senior Vice Chairperson Stella Luz Quimbo earlier said the task ahead for 2024 is to pave the way for major, long-overdue structural economic reforms, including economic charter change.

Quimbo cited a consensus among experts and the business sector that the economic provisions of the 1987 Philippine Constitution should be liberalized. (Full story: https://businessmirror.com.ph/2024/01/03/economic-cha-cha-health-education-vital-in-2024-solon/)

“The issuance of the FINL is mandated by the FIA. Even with the chacha, the mandate for the FINL may still be maintained for transparency,” Edillon told BusinessMirror. “So potential investors will only need to refer to the list and not have to comb through various laws and issuances.”

Existing RFINL

BASED on the 12th edition of the RFINL, List A prohibits any foreign ownership in mass media, except recording and internet business; Practice of professions that have not been liberalized; Retail trade enterprises with paid-up capital; and Cooperatives except investments of former natural born citizens of the Philippines.

List A also includes the organization and operation of private detective, watchmen or security guards agencies; Small-scale mining; and the ownership, operation and management of cockpits.

The list also prohibits any foreign ownership in the Utilization of marine resources in archipelagic waters, territorial sea and exclusive economic zone, as well as small-scale utilization of natural resources in rivers, lakes, bays and lagoons as well as the Manufacture, repair, stockpiling and/or distribution of nuclear weapons.

The list also said no foreigners are allowed to invest in the manufacture, repair, stockpiling and/or distribution of biological, chemical and radiological weapons and anti-personnel mines and the manufacture of firecrackers and other pyrotechnic devices.

The list also limits to 25 percent foreign ownership for investments on private recruitment, whether for local or overseas employment and contracts for the construction of defense-related structures. Foreign investments in the Advertising industry are also limited at 30 percent.

Foreign investments are limited to 40 percent in terms of the exploration, development and utilization of natural resources; ownership of private lands; and the operation of public utilities.

The same ceiling in foreign ownership is set for educational institutions other than those established by religious groups and mission boards, for foreign diplomatic personnel and their dependents, and other foreign temporary residents, among others.

Meanwhile, List B allows only 40 percent foreign equity in the manufacture, repair, storage, and/or distribution of products and/or ingredients requiring Philippine National Police (PNP) clearance; the manufacture and distribution of dangerous drugs; and Sauna and steam bathhouses, massage clinics and other like activities regulated by law because of risks posed to public health and morals, except wellness centers.

A 40 percent foreign equity limit is also set for all forms of gambling except those covered by investment agreements with Pagcor; Micro and small domestic market enterprises with paid-in equity capital of less than the equivalent of $200,000; and Micro and small domestic market enterprises that involve advance technology as determined by the Department of Science and Technology (DOST), among others.