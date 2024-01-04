New sustainability reporting rules may take effect in 2024

The Securities and Exchange Commission is keen on implementing the revised sustainability reporting guidelines form for listed firms this year, despite calls for the agency to defer its implementation.

The agency said it will release a new memorandum circular (MC) on the new guidelines later this year.

“After careful consideration of the valuable feedback received, and in the interest of ensuring and maintaining meaningful compliance by PLCs [publicly listed companies], please be informed that the Revised Sustainability Reporting Guidelines for PLCs and the SuRe Form is scheduled for release in the year 2024,” the SEC said.

“In keeping with developments on the globally recognized reporting frameworks, the commission is looking at making compliance applicable to data covering the year 2024, with reporting due the following year or on 2025.”

For the sustainability reports covering the year 2023 or those due in 2024, the SEC said PLCs should maintain compliance with the provisions of SEC Memorandum Circular No. 4, series of 2019, or the “Sustainability Reporting Guidelines for Publicly-Listed Companies.”

Under the revised guidelines, the draft of which was first released in October 2023, listed firms will now be mandated to submit sustainability reports in two formats—the SR Narrative and Sustainability Report Form.

For the SR Narrative, firms will submit a narrative report following the format outlined in MC 4, which will be submitted in conjunction with the company’s annual report.

Firms will be required to submit their answered SuRe Form through the SEC Electronic Filing and Submission Tool. Its template comprises three major sections—sustainability and climate-related opportunities and risks exposures (SCORe); cross-industry standard metrics (CISM); and industry-specific metrics (ISM).

Separate guidelines for ISM, which largely considered the existing Philippine Standard Industrial Classification (PSIC), will be released at a later time.

The SEC said the SuRe Form aims to elevate the quality of sustainability reporting and ensure the consistency of non-financial information submitted by the firms.

The revised guidelines consider the latest global advancements in sustainability reporting frameworks, notably the IFRS S1 (General Requirements for Disclosure of Sustainability-related Financial Information) and IFRS S2 (Climate-related Disclosures), both of which are aligned with the recommendations of the Task Force on Climate-related Financial Disclosures.

The guidelines recognize the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals, Global Reporting Initiative, Sustainability Accounting Standards Board, International Integrated Reporting Council and the United Nations Conference on Trade and Development-International Standards of Accounting and Reporting Guidance on Core Indicators, among other widely-adopted frameworks.

The SEC institutionalized sustainability reporting among corporations in 2019 through MC 4, which mandated listed firms to submit sustainability reports on a “comply or explain approach.” This allowed the firms to disclose corporate sustainability data, when available, and provide explanations for items where there are none.