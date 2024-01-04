Maynilad to build water reservoirs

Maynilad Water Services Inc. said it will increase its water storage capacity by 28 percent in the next 3 years with the construction of 4 new reservoirs in different locations.

The new reservoirs—to rise in Quezon City, Valenzuela, and Muntinlupa—will entail an estimated investment cost of P2.8 billion, which forms part of Maynilad’s P220-billion service enhancement program for the period 2023 to 2027.

The projects will have a combined water storage capacity by the year 2026 of up to 211 million liters more. The projects, once fully operational, are also expected to improve supply availability and pressure for customers in elevated areas, the company said in a statement.

With this increased storage capacity, Maynilad said it will have a more potable water supply that is accessible at the distribution system level, ready for release during hours of peak demand, especially benefiting customers living in highly elevated areas

“Households in elevated areas are typically affected by low water pressure whenever the demand goes up. Having more reservoirs will help to maintain supply availability despite strong water withdrawals from households in low-lying areas, so we’re building more of these storage facilities in strategic locations,” Maynilad COO Randolph T. Estrellado said in a statement.

Maynilad currently has 37 operational reservoirs that can store 751 ML of treated water supply—up from only 10 reservoirs with 400 ML storage capacity after it rehabilitated 13 old reservoirs and constructed 14 new ones in 2007. With the construction of four new reservoirs until 2026, the company’s total combined water-storage capacity will reach 962 ML.

Maynilad is the largest private water concessionaire in the Philippines in terms of customer base. It is the concessionaire of the Metropolitan Waterworks and Sewerage System for the West Zone of the Greater Manila Area, which is composed of the cities of Manila (certain portions), Quezon City (certain portions), Makati (west of South Super Highway), Caloocan, Pasay, Parañaque, Las Piñas, Muntinlupa, Valenzuela, Navotas and Malabon all in Metro Manila; the cities of Cavite, Bacoor and Imus, and the towns of Kawit, Noveleta and Rosario, all in Cavite Province.