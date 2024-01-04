Marcos administration eyes tourism development in West Philippine Sea’

THE Marcos Jr. administration is looking to strengthen the country’s possession over islands in the West Philippine Sea (WPS) by exploring the possibility of turning them into tourist spots.

According to the General Appropriations Act for 2024, the Tourism Infrastructure and Enterprise Zone Authority (Tieza) was allocated P100 million to conduct a Masterplan and Detailed Engineering Study of the West Philippine Sea and Neighboring Islands. This is part of Tieza’s P620-million total subsidy, which will also fund the construction of the Tubbataha Ranger Station in Palawan (P20 million) and the Mayon Volcano Heritage Aesthetic Lighting project (P500 million).

Tieza Chief Operating Officer Mark Lapid told the BusinessMirror the government firm “did not ask for a subsidy” this year, but the WPS project and that of the Tubbataha project were initiatives of lawmakers. Tieza operations and projects are usually funded from travel taxes paid by outbound travelers, ranging from P1,620 on an economy-class ticket to P2,700 on a first-class ticket.

This was confirmed by Rep. Joey Sarte Salceda (Albay, 2nd District), who chairs the House Ways and Means Committee. In a Viber message, he explained: “The item is part of this 2024 budget’s assertive stance towards protecting our territorial integrity, including a realignment of confidential funds towards WPS defense. This was discussed along with my own proposal, which is to encourage our own reclamation projects in the West Philippine Sea. Nothing says domestic territory like tourism. And indeed, this part of the sea is one of the most beautiful and biodiverse places in the world.”

He added: “This plan is just as integral to the WPS as resource extraction and fishing. And of course, tourism in this area must take into account marine conservation and protection, consistent with the Unclos (United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea), which grants management of natural resources to whoever owns the EEZ (exclusive economic zone).”

P5.4B travel tax goal

The West Philippine Sea includes maritime areas on the Western side of the Philippines, which include the Luzon Sea and “waters around within the adjacent to the Kalayaan Island Group [Spratly Islands] and Bajo de Masinloc [Scarborough Shoal],” as per Malacañang Administrative Order No. 29 of 2012. The Armed Forces of the Philippines has said these include the islands of Pag-Asa, Panata, Parola, Likas, Patag, Lawak, Kota, along with the Rizal Reef and Ayungin Shoal.

Lapid said the Department of Budget and Management “has yet to send us a formal notice [regarding the subsidy],” so the agency still has to schedule a bidding for the WPS masterplan project. This year’s subsidy to Tieza is 232.8 percent higher than last year’s P186.3 million. As per the GAA 2024, Tieza is allowed to use last year’s subsidy for its other projects this year as well.

As this developed, the Tieza chief said they were targeting to collect some P5.4 billion in gross travel taxes this year, up 59 percent from the targeted P3.4 billion in gross collections for 2023. The agency collected some P5.6 billion in travel taxes from January to November 2023. “This exceeded the full-year target by 57 percent,” Lapid noted. Total travel taxes collected by the agency in prepandemic 2019, was P7.13 billion.

Tieza is a government-owned and -controlled corporation overseen by the Department of Tourism, and tasked to establish tourism enterprise zones and construct infrastructure projects in local tourism destinations. These projects are funded from the travel tax collections, 50 percent of which are retained by Tieza, while the rest goes to the Commission on Higher Education (40 percent), and the National Commission for Culture and the Arts (10 percent). This means, Tieza will be able to use just P2.7 billion of the travel taxes it targets to collect this year.