The New Taipei Kings’ Jeremy Lin tries to score against the Meralco Bolts’ Jansen Rios during their East Asia Super League game at the PhilSports Arena in Pasig City on Wednesday night.

Lin finishes with a double-double of 23 points and 10 rebounds to lead the Kings to their third straight win, 89-77, for the top spot in Group B in the home-and-way league.

Courtesy of RUDY ESPERAS