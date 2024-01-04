IEMOP launches reserve market

The Independent Electricity Market Operator of the Philippines (IEMOP) said on Wednesday it has started the pilot stage of its reserve market, following the successful integration of the Mindanao grid into the Philippine Wholesale Electricity Spot Market (WESM).

“The operation of the Reserve Market in the Philippine WESM is a testament to our shared commitment to the growth of the Philippine energy sector; a growth that ensures reliability, embraces innovation, and promotes competition, all leading to transparency and reasonableness of our power rates,” Energy Regulatory Commission (ERC) Chairperson Monalisa Dimalanta said.

The pilot stage is designed to optimize the interfaces between the Market Operator (MO) and the System Operator (SO), utilizing enhanced systems for the central scheduling and dispatch of Contracted Ancillary Services (AS). It also introduces automated real-time dispatch of committed AS. Historically, the SO has been responsible for securing reserve requirements through contracts with ancillary service providers, which required approval from the ERC. With the full commercial operations of the reserve market, the SO will be able to procure reserves directly from the spot market, enhancing the efficiency of meeting reserve requirements.

The reserve market will focus on trading Frequency Control Ancillary Services, essential for maintaining grid balance in the face of dynamic electricity demand and supply. These services include Regulation Reserves for dynamic balancing, Contingency Reserves for immediate response to generator outages, and Dispatchable Reserves for additional grid support during challenges.

It is expected to improve the reliability and stability of electricity supply by allowing generators to competitively offer reserve capacities. These offers will be co-optimized with energy offers, which will “result in an optimal mix of contracted and spot reserve capacities that promises stakeholders and end-users a more reliable supply of electricity.”

Aside from ensuring more reliable electricity, the reserve market also opens up new opportunities for investors to develop generating capacities for both energy and reserves.

Ultimately, the IEMOP said, the co-optimization of the scheduling of reserves and energy has the objective of reducing the overall cost of both energy and reserves.

In a related development, the Philippine Electricity Market Corp. (PEMC) assured the Department of Energy (DOE) of its commitment to ensure that the full commercial operations of the co-optimized Energy and Reserve Market “will be realized soon.”

Under Department Circular (DC) No. DC2015-10-0015, the DOE tasked the PEMC to determine the readiness of the reserve market based on the six readiness criteria and shall thereafter issue a certification of readiness subject to assessment and final confirmation by the DOE.

“PEMC is tasked to determine the readiness of the co-optimized Energy and Reserve Market based on the six criteria. This involves readiness not only of the stakeholders from the generation sector but all responsible entities such as the Energy Regulatory Commission, the Market Operator and the System Operator.” PEMC President Elvin Hayes Nidea said.

The criteria are as follows: the approval of Price Determination Methodology (PDM) by the ERC for an enhanced WESM incorporating a reserve pricing mechanism; the successful completion of AS capability testing for all generating facilities, certifying them as Providers; and the assurance that all systems and procedures including all interfaces necessary to implement the co-optimized Energy and Reserve Market are in place.

Furthermore, the establishment of measures including, but not limited to, reserve offer price cap and floor, and secondary price cap is also included in the criteria.

The other criteria are the following: the full operations of the schedule, dispatch, bill and settlement procedures relative to energy and reserves co-optimization and their incorporation to the Market Rules and Manuals; and the successful trial operations ensuring readiness of AS Providers to participate in the co-optimized Energy and Reserve Market.

“Our commitment to fulfill PEMC’s responsibility to facilitate the readiness certification for the full commercial operations of the co-optimized Energy and Reserve Market have remained steadfast,” Nidea said.

Once full commercial operations start, PEMC’s governance responsibility involves assessment and monitoring of the co-optimized market to ensure it delivers the commitment and intent of the enhanced WESM design which will eventually benefit the end consumers.

The full commercial operations will “immediately commence after all the six criteria are met” and on the date that will be determined by the DOE.

