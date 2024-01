Post-holiday exodus unfolds as travelers who spent their vacation in the Philippines converge at Ninoy Aquino International Airport Terminal 1, preparing to return to their respective countries.

Data from the Department of Tourism showed, as of December 28, international visitor arrivals have reached some 5.38 million, of which 441,585 were overseas Filipinos (Philippine passport holders permanently residing abroad), while 4.94 million were foreign travelers.

Image credits: Nonie Reyes