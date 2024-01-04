Guiao, RoS try to extend streak vs TNT

COACH Yeng Guiao has his plan cut out as his Rain or Shine Elasto Painters try to break a tie with the TNT Katropa in their Philippine Basketball Association Commissioner’s Cup duel on Friday at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.

“That’s the path we want to go through,” said Guiao, whose wards went 0-5 to open the conference but won four straight to share seventh place with the KaTropa on a 4-5 won-lost record.

Magnolia leads the pack with 9-1, followed by Phoenix at 7-2, Meralco at 6-2, San Miguel Beer and Ginebra at 6-3 and Northport at 5-4. Rounding out the standings are NLEX (3-6), Colombian Dyip (2-7) and Blackwater and Converge at the bottom with 1-8.

NorthPort, meanwhile, eyes a quarterfinal berth when it battles struggling Blackwater at 4 p.m. before the 8 p.m. match between Rain or Shine and TNT.

Guiao is expected to rely heavily on hulking import Tree Treadwell, who’s averaging 18.2 points, 17.2 rebounds and 5.8 assists in the Elasto Painters’ last five games since replacing DeJuan Summers.

The Elasto Painters are also expected to draw heavy contribution from their 6-foot-7 mobile rookie Keith Datu, who was out a few games because of the flu.

TNT has yet to pull itself together after losing Rondae Hollis-Jefferson to a neck injury he sustained against the Taipei Fubon Braves during their East Asia Super League game in Santa Rosa City last December 20.

The KaTropa tapped his brother Rahlir as a replacement.

Calvin Oftana has been playing big for TNT with 20.5 points and 7.3 rebounds in nine games, and is expected to draw support from Glenn Khobuntin, veteran Kelly Williams and former Elasto Painter Jewel Ponferada. Jayson Castro is also in the injury list.