Government allots P7.5 billion to fund 22 airport development projects

A vice chairperson of the House Committee on Appropriations disclosed on Wednesday that 22 airports, including the Pag-Asa Island Airport, are set to receive fresh funding as part of the national government’s 2024 Aviation Transport Infrastructure Program.

Makati City Rep. Luis Campos Jr. said the funding allocations for each airport can be found in the 2024 General Appropriations Law.

“All told, Congress has earmarked P7.5 billion this year for the construction, rehabilitation, and improvement of various airports and navigational facilities, including the procurement of equipment,” Campos said.

He added that this expenditure aims to support the ongoing modernization and expansion of the nation’s aviation hubs, aligning with the anticipated full recovery of global air traffic in 2025.

“Of course, we are also counting on the spending to enhance the overall travel experience of passengers,” Campos said.

The list of 22 airports and their respective allocations for new infrastructure spending, as disclosed by Campos, includes:

 Ninoy Aquino International Airport (Naia), for a new Communications, Navigation, and Surveillance-Air Traffic Management (CNS-ATM) System, P1.64 billion;