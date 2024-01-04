Government allots P7.5 billion to fund 22 airport development projects

A vice chairperson of the House Committee on Appropriations disclosed on Wednesday that 22 airports, including the Pag-Asa Island Airport, are set to receive fresh funding as part of the national government’s 2024 Aviation Transport Infrastructure Program.
Makati City Rep. Luis Campos Jr. said the funding allocations for each airport can be found in the 2024 General Appropriations Law.
“All told, Congress has earmarked P7.5 billion this year for the construction, rehabilitation, and improvement of various airports and navigational facilities, including the procurement of equipment,” Campos said.
He added that this expenditure aims to support the ongoing modernization and expansion of the nation’s aviation hubs, aligning with the anticipated full recovery of global air traffic in 2025.
“Of course, we are also counting on the spending to enhance the overall travel experience of passengers,” Campos said.
The list of 22 airports and their respective allocations for new infrastructure spending, as disclosed by Campos, includes:
Ninoy Aquino International Airport (Naia), for a new Communications, Navigation, and Surveillance-Air Traffic Management (CNS-ATM) System, P1.64 billion;
- Pag-Asa Island Airport, P1.5 billion;
- Kalibo International Airport, P581 million;
- Laoag International Airport, P500 million;
- Bukidnon Airport, P320 million;
- Puerto Princesa Airport, P300 million;
- New Zamboanga International Airport, P300 million;
- Central Mindanao (M’lang) Airport, P300 million;
- Catbalogan Airport, P250 million;
- Daet Airport, P225 million;
- New Manila International Airport, P200 million;
- Candon Airport, P200 million;
- Borongan Airport, P200 million;
- Iloilo International Airport, P190 million;
- Tuguegarao Airport, P150 million;
- Bacon Airport, P100 million;
- Maasin Airport, P100 million;
- Tandag Airport, P100 million;
- Jolo Airport, P100 million;
- Mati Airport, P100 million;
- Surigao Airport, P80 million; and
- Vigan Airport, P70 million.