FirstMetroSec expands fund offerings thru FundsMart

First Metro Securities Brokerage Corporation (FirstMetroSec) proudly announced an expanded range of investment fund offerings on its online platform, FundsMart. This robust platform serves as a gateway for Filipino investors to leading peso and dollar-denominated mutual funds and Unit Investment Trust Funds (UITFs) in the country.

Mutual funds and UITFs are managed by professional fund managers who pool money from various investors to create “baskets” of cash, bonds, stocks, and investment assets.

Investing in these funds has several benefits, including expert fund management, low minimum investment requirements, reduced risk through automatic diversification, and liquidity of funds, allowing investors to buy or redeem anytime.

“We want FundsMart to cater to every Filipino. Thus, we strive to provide a diverse range of investment products managed by the country’s best fund managers and tailored to meet individuals at various stages of their investment journey, ” Gonzalo Ordoñez, President of FirstMetroSec, told reporters during a media briefing on December 14, 2023 at the Holiday Inn.

True to this vision, FundsMart now offers access to more than 130 mutual funds and UITFs from the leading fund houses and trust corporations including ATRAM Trust Corp. (ATRAM), BPI Wealth, First Metro Asset Management Inc. (FAMI), PhilEquity Management Inc. (PEMI), Sun Life Asset Management Company Inc. (SLAMCI), and Manulife Investment Management and Trust Corp. (MIMTC).

Launched in 2016, FundsMart ensures a user-friendly experience, allowing investors to screen and compare funds based on performance, access comprehensive fund profiles, and execute transactions without the burden of sales load or transaction fees.

FirstMetroSec Senior Vice President Mhelvin Abajon also underscored the convenience of a fully digital, paperless account opening, and that users can invest for as low as ₱1,000, using a single powerful online account.

“When you talk about investments before, there was a misconception that it’s expensive, ‘pangmayaman lang’. Not anymore. FundsMart not only provides access but also makes it affordable for investors,” said Andrew Caw, Chief Marketing Officer at ATRAM Trust Corporation, highlighting the platform’s goal to reduce the barriers to entry.

“Our goal is to build a better Philippines, and we want to reach as many Filipinos as possible—even those without BPI deposit accounts. We see this as a great opportunity to be able to touch a wider set of Filipinos as well,” said Dominic Yatco, Institutional Agency Department Head at BPI Wealth, said of their strategic decision to partner with FirstMetroSec.

Recognizing the need for tailored investment solutions, fund managers actively research and analyze markets to identify opportunities that can help clients navigate market volatility and high inflation. Karen Roa, President of First Metro Asset Management Inc. stressed that the current condition of the local market presents challenges and opportunities for both fund managers and investors.

“The challenges in domestic markets present opportunities for investors to diversify their portfolios geographically. FundsMart makes it easy for investors to invest in offshore and dollar-denominated funds,” said Paul Lu, Senior Asst. Vice President and Head of Wealth Solutions at Manulife Investment Management Inc.

Nelaine Carino, Customer Sales Officer at Philequity Management Inc., added that aside from investment opportunities, this could also actively promote financial inclusion, education, and adaptability to market changes.

FirstMetroSec also ensures that its market education programs cater to every investor spectrum. Andoy Beltran, Vice President and Head of Business Development & Market Education at FirstMetroSec, highlighted ongoing initiatives such as customized and gamified seminars, webinars, and podcasts designed for students, employees, OFWs and every single Filipino keen on exploring diverse and affordable investment opportunities such as stocks, bonds, ETFs, REITs, UITFs, or Mutual Funds.

“We have been able to engage even the unserved sectors and teach money management, thanks to our common advocacy of promoting financial literacy,” said Angeline Cruz, Head of Banks and Alternative Distribution Channels at Sun Life Asset Management Inc.

Through FundsMart, FirstMetroSec aims to broaden the horizons of Filipino investors as they continue to explore the market’s ever-changing potential.