Farmers to get P30B from NG under DA’s national rice program

A lawmaker on Wednesday said rice farmers would receive substantial support totaling at least P30 billion from the national government (NG) through the 2024 General Appropriations Act (GAA).

With this support, Bicol Saro Party-list Rep. Brian Raymund Yamsuan is optimistic that the country’s rice production will further improve this year despite a prolonged dry spell.

The 2024 GAA allocates P30,889,904,000 for the National Rice Program (NRP) under the Department of Agriculture (DA).

Yamsuan said the NRP budget is in addition to funds allocated for other national programs related to rice production and locally funded projects specified in the 2024 GAA.

“We are confident that not only the agriculture department but other agencies across all other concerned sectors will be fully prepared for this prolonged dry spell to ensure that our rice farmers get all the support they need to continue improving their productivity and incomes amid this challenge,” said Yamsuan.

Under the NRP, the budget for production support services rose by over P1 billion, from P22.87 billion in 2023 to P24.11 billion in 2024.

These services include establishing community seed banks, providing support to regional integrated agricultural research centers, buffer seed stocking, providing insurance coverage for disaster response, and implementing pest control measures.

Yamsuan also pointed out that irrigation network services under the NRP received a significant increase of 40 percent, from P721.25 million in 2023 to P1.01 billion in 2024, in anticipation of the dry spell arising from El Niño, which could last until the first half of 2024, according to projections by the Department of Science and Technology (DOST).

On top of the increase in the budget for the NRP’s irrigation network services, Yamsuan also pointed out that the allocation for extension support, education, and training services under the NRP grew from P1.26 billion in 2023 to P2.04 billion for this fiscal year.

These services will aid farmers in arming themselves with knowledge on sustainable agriculture practices and new planting technologies to increase production, Yamsuan said.

Aside from the NRP, other national programs, and locally funded projects, rice farmers also get a windfall of support under the Rice Competitiveness Enhancement Fund (RCEF), Yamsuan noted.

As of November 2023, the Bureau of Customs (BOC) had collected P25.55 billion, resulting in a surplus of at least P15.5 billion designated for small rice planters in the current year.

He said small rice producers could expect cash aid exceeding P15.5 billion from the 2023 tariff collections on rice imports.

Under the law, rice import tariff collections in excess of P10 billion should go directly to farmers tilling two hectares of land and below in the form of cash grants.

Half of the P10 billion goes to the Philippine Center for Postharvest and Mechanization for the procurement of new equipment. The RCEF also invests P3 billion in the Philippine Rice Research Institute for the propagation of inbred seeds; P1 billion in state-owned banks to finance a credit facility for palay farmers and their cooperatives; and another P1 billion in various agencies to develop mechanisms for modern farming techniques and rice crop production.

As mandated under RA 11598, or the Cash Assistance for Filipino Farmers Act enacted in December 2021, tariff collections from rice importations in excess of P10 billion would be given directly to rice farmers as cash aid.

Yamsuan lauded the recent successful initial implementation of this law, which he said would be a big help for small farmers struggling to survive amid the rising prices of basic goods.

In 2022, excess rice tariff collections amounted to P12.7 billion, approved by President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. for distribution to over 2 million farmers cultivating two hectares of land or less. Each beneficiary received P5,000.

Executive Order No. 50, issued on December 22, extends reduced tariffs on rice and other food items until the end of 2024 to maintain price stability amid the impending El Niño threat.