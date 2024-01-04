‘Explain delayed energy roadmap submission’

SUBMISSION of a new energy roadmap to Congress —crucial in 2024 given the challenges posed by the dwindling Malampaya gas field supply, the El Niño and the transition to more renewable energy sources—has been delayed, and a lawmaker wants to know why.

Senator Sherwin Gatchalian, vice chairman of the Senate Energy panel, has asked the Department of Energy (DOE) to explain the delay in submitting the roadmap, and urged the agency to do so promptly.

The country’s Philippine Energy Plan (PEP), which extends up to 2050, aims to increase the use of renewable energy and come up with an energy mix towards a clean energy scenario.

“The Philippine Energy Plan will be the foundation for achieving cleaner energy, promoting economic growth, and enhancing the well-being of our people,” said Gatchalian.

According to the senator, the DOE is supposed to submit to Congress an updated energy roadmap by September 15 of each year as mandated under Republic Act 9136, also known as the Electric Power Industry Reform Act (Epira).

“The submission of the PEP is already more than three months overdue. The DOE needs to comply with this requirement immediately,” Gatchalian pointed out.

The Philippines’s current renewable energy goals are at 35 percent by 2030 and 50 percent by 2040.

“It is not acceptable that the latest Energy Plan has been delayed considerably. It is an important document to proceed with the march toward sufficient and clean energy supply nationwide,” Gatchalian said, speaking mostly in Filipino.

As per the DOE, the PEP is a comprehensive roadmap for the energy sector, ensuring sustainable, stable, secure, sufficient, accessible, and reasonably-priced energy supply.