Ex-DND chief now BCDA chair Lorenzana cited for support to Philippine aerospace

Bases Conversion and Development Authority (BCDA) chairman Delfin N. Lorenzana has been recognized for his steadfast support to the Philippine Aerospace Development Corporation (PADC) during his term as Secretary of the Department of National Defense (DND).

Giving his award were International Jet Management Asia Ltd. CEO Maximilian Motschmann and PADC Acting President and CEO Raymond L. Mitra during PADC’s Year-End Assessment and Thanksgiving event last December 20 at the Heritage Hotel, Pasay City.

“Chairman Lorenzana’s support for PADC has been both steadfast and invaluable, a commitment that began during his notable tenure as the Secretary of the Department of National Defense. His enduring dedication to our organization has significantly contributed to our growth and achievements,” PADC said.

As former defense chief, Lorenzana also served as the chairman of the PADC Board of Directors, where he oversaw the implementation of reforms upon PADC’s transfer from the Department of Transportation to the DND pursuant to Executive Order 78, series of 2019.

Chairman Lorenzana also pushed for the efficient management of PADC, ensuring that it is delivering its mandate of maximizing the national utility of the aviation and aerospace industries to boost the country’s defense programs.

“I am honored to receive this recognition from the Philippine Aerospace Development Corporation. Thank you PADC, led by its President and CEO Atty. Raymond Mitra for this award,” Chairman Lorenzana said.

“I would also like to congratulate PADC for your remarkable achievements this 2023. I trust that you will continue working hard to remain a relevant and useful organization that will lead the country’s bid towards self-reliance in the fields of aerospace and aviation,” he added.