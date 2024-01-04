EPR law’s ‘issues’ hamper push for circular economy

THE Extended Producer Responsibility (EPR) Act of 2022 is fraught with issues that prevent it from being an effective tool in promoting the circular economy, according to a study published by the Philippine Institute for Development Studies (PIDS).

In a PIDS discussion paper, Gregorio Rafael P. Bueta, Sonny N. Domingo, and Arvie Joy A. Manejar said the EPR failed to include the informal waste sector and other vulnerable groups that are considered crucial in the waste management efforts of local governments.

The new law also lacked incentives for private groups in their own waste management efforts. The private sector’s efforts, the researchers said, are important complements to government efforts.

“The EPR Act of 2022 has been recognized as a positive step towards improving waste management in the country, and also in the move towards achieving a circular economy,” the researchers said.

“Despite these good developments, several issues on the EPR Act of 2022 have been identified by various studies and experts – pointing to challenges which still lie ahead,” they added.

The researchers also said that while the law provided for waste management requirements and targets, achieving these are left “to the individual or collective determination of obliged entities.”

Obliged entities, the authors said, are producers, or those responsible under the EPR Act. They were defined as manufacturers or importers that supply commodities directly to consumers or act as distributors for brands.

The study also noted that the law did not provide “clear guidance” on fees and costs. This was also left to obliged entities to determine.

The authors also said there is no requirement or target for recycling the products that are collected or diverted. There are even no directives for product re-design.

The researchers also pointed out that micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) are not covered by the EPR. This is crucial since 90 percent, or more, of businesses in the country are MSMEs.

“Organizations have pointed out that a lot of the plastic usage, and its associated waste and potential leakage into the environment, happen at the MSMEs level,” the study stated.

“Without their mandatory compliance, or at least inclusion into EPR programs, the law may have limited impact on addressing waste from products such as plastics,” it added.

The PIDS study stated that solid waste management is one of the country’s primary environmental problems that has lasted for decades.

Citing studies, the authors said weak implementation and enforcement of regulations lead to 35 percent of plastics leaking into the open environment.

Given the country’s population which could reach 110 million by July 2021, a poverty rate of 16.7 percent in 2018, and 51.2 percent urbanization rate in 2015, the country’s waste problems have turned into a waste crisis, researchers said.

The authors cited projections from the National Solid Waste Management Commission (NSWMC) that waste produced in the country is expected to increase to 23.6 million tons by 2025.

Part of this problem, the authors said, is that there are only 237 sanitary landfills nationwide to service the 1,634 cities and municipalities in the country.

Data they cited also said only 11,625 materials recovery facilities (MRFs) to cater to over 42,000 barangays (villages).