DSWD resumes issuance of GL for persons in ‘crisis situations’

The Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) announced on Wednesday that it has resumed the issuance of guarantee letters (GL) under the Assistance to Individuals in Crisis Situations (AICS).

A GL is a document issued by the DSWD in favor of the beneficiary and addressed to service providers to guarantee the payment of the service on behalf of the client, particularly their medical and burial expenses.

In December 2023, DSWD offices nationwide temporarily halted the issuance of GL to facilitate its annual liquidation and the settlement of payments to service providers who had already extended assistance to beneficiaries.

DSWD Assistant Secretary for Legislative Affairs, Irene Dumlao, who also serves as the agency’s co-spokesperson, announced that clients could now visit various DSWD Field Offices to initiate the processing of their GL requests.

“Our kababayans who are experiencing difficult circumstances and needing assistance for their medical and funeral expenses may now avail of and request a guarantee letter from DSWD,” Dumlao said.

She further reminded the public to ensure that their documents are complete and that they possess valid identification cards for expedited processing of their requests.

“The amount of assistance under GL is based on the assessment of a social worker through interview and document review,” the co-spokesperson pointed out.

While the issuance of GL has resumed, the DSWD clarified that the provision of outright cash to clients has been temporarily suspended as of January 2, following the existing guidelines of the Department of Budget and Management (DBM).

“The suspension of the provision of outright cash under AICS is done at the start of every fiscal year while waiting for the downloading of the DSWD budget based on the provisions of the General Appropriations Act, or GAA,” Dumlao said.

The AICS is under the department’s Protective Services Program and provides financial and material assistance, psychosocial support, and referral services to in-crisis individuals and their families, as assessed by social workers.