DepEd planted over 1.9-M trees nationwide as its Christmas gift to the Filipino children

Following the nationwide simultaneous tree-planting activity by the Department of Education (DepEd) last December 6, 2023, reports from the field showed that over 1.9 million trees were planted in the different parts of the country, serving as the agency’s Christmas Gift for the children this year.

Based on the final report from the field, DepEd reached a total of more than 1.9 million trees planted across all regions in the country under the “236,000 Christmas Trees” project, with Cordillera Administrative Region as the top contributor, planting more than 1.1 million trees alone.

The DepEd has signed a memorandum of agreement (MOA) with the Office of the Vice President (OVP) and the Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR) for Project Pagbabago: A Million Trees program.

Under the agreement, DepEd agreed to collaborate with the two agencies in encouraging the participation of schools and communities in greening initiatives of the OVP to inculcate to its learners and employees the importance of environment preservation, and conservation and achieve the goals of the National Greening Program (NGP) of the government.

As the DepEd’s participation in the initiative by the OVP, it is contributing 250,000 trees from the 1.9 million trees planted during the simultaneous nationwide tree planting activity, which was participated in by DepEd officials, personnel, teachers, and learners.