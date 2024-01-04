DBM issues P6.12-T national budget call for 2025

THE Department of Budget and Management (DBM) enjoined state agencies to prepare their proposals for the record-high P6.12-trillion 2025 national budget, which it pointed out must be used to address the country’s socioeconomic issues.

Budget Secretary Amenah F. Pangandaman issued National Budget Memorandum No. 149 that formalized the national budget call for fiscal year 2025. Next year’s budget is about 6.1 percent higher than this year’s record level P5.768 trillion funding.

The budget call signals the start of the national government’s budget preparations for the next fiscal year as it outlines the budget frameworks, economic targets, and priority thrusts, among others of the state for the next fiscal year.

“Using the development agenda outlined in the Philippine Development Plan [PDP] 2023-2028 and the 2022-2028 Medium-term Fiscal Framework [MTFF] as the primary takeoff point, the government will continue to foster sound economic interventions and strategies with the goal to fulfill the plans, policies and directions of the administration of President R. Marcos Jr.,” read the recently released budget call.

The budget call stipulated the “need to accelerate” the country’s economic progress to achieve “the global goals of establishing a transformative vision towards economic, social, and environmental sustainability.”

The DBM explained that the 2025 national budget will be used to address the various socioeconomic issues persisting in the country, including high food prices, rising fuel prices and the scars left by the Covid-19 pandemic.

The DBM added that the 2025 national budget will continue supporting the national government’s infrastructure development drive and digitalization efforts.

“[The 2025 national budget would] harmonize linkage between local and national concerns, focused on striking a balance on the geographical budgetary needs of rural or urban areas in the regions aside from the NCR [National Capital Region] while enabling our local counterparts through capacity development,” the DBM said.

Furthermore, the DBM said the state’s allocation of the 2025 national budget would be “optimized” in consideration of the country’s debt burden and the “competing” demands of the national government agencies.

The DBM said it would consider the state agencies’ utilization rate of their budget in the previous year in evaluating their budget proposals for 2025. The DBM emphasized that implementation-ready programs and projects must be prioritized in the state agencies’ budget proposals.

“This means that the agencies are expected to provide the relevant supporting documents, e.g., concept program plans and designs that outline key procurement and implementation milestones, including specific project locations and beneficiaries, among others,” it said.

The DBM targets to submit the proposed 2025 national budget to President Marcos Jr. on July 19 with the scheduled date of transmittal of the budget documents to the Congress on July 22.

Image credits: Official Gazette





