Consent of adopters’ legitimate children needed for adoption–SC

THE Supreme Court (SC) reiterated that the consent of adopter’s legitimate children who are at least 10 years old and above is necessary for a petition for adoption to prosper.

In a 10-page decision penned by Associate Justice Maria Filomena D. Singh, the Court’s Third Division denied the petition for review filed by Nena Bagcat-Gullas seeking the reversal of the ruling issued by the Court of Appeals affirming the decision of the Regional Trial Court (RTC) of Cebu City, which set its May 18, 2018 order granting her and husband Jose Gullas’ petition for adoption of minor Jo Anne Maria Ariraya.

The Cebu RTC reversed its May 18, 2018 despite having attained finality on July 16, 2018 after the couple’s legitimate children insisted that they were indispensable parties in the petition.

They stressed that being legitimate children of the adopter, their consent to the adoption was necessary.

In upholding the CA ruling, the Court noted that Section 9 of Republic Act No. 8552 (An Act Establishing the Rules and Policies on the Domestic Adoption of Filipino Children and For Other Purposes) specifically states that “the consent of the adopter’s legitimate children, who are at least, of the age of 10, is required for the petition for adoption to prospect.”

“In the case of the respondents, it is undisputed that they were all over 10 years old at the time of the adoption proceedings. Their written consent, therefore, was necessary for the adoption to be valid,” the SC said.

It explained that the interest of legitimate children “is material as an adoption decree not only affects the rights of the adoptee vis-a-vis the adopter, but also the rights of other children of the adopter, Jose in this case.”

“The respondents, as children of Jose, should have been personally served summons by the trial court. Without impleading the respondents, and absent service of summons upon them, the judgment rendered by the RTC is void,” the SC added.

Based on the Court records, Jo Anne and her biological mother, Settie Asiah Ariraya used to live at the house of Bagcat-Gullas and her husband, who supported Jo Anne and Settie as the latter had no source of income being a solo parent.

When Settie eventually abandoned Jo Anne, Bagcat-Gullas and Jose provided Jo Anne’s needs and treated her as if she was their own child.

On May 5, 2016, Bagcat-Gullas and Jose filed with the trial court a petition for adoption and correction of entries in the record of birth of Jo Anne.

The RTC initially granted the petition for adoption but set such ruling aside upon motion by the legitimate children of Jose who claimed they were indispensable parties to the petition as children of the adopter.

Reiterating its 2014 ruling in Castro v. Gregorio, the Court held that the “consent of the adopter’s other children is necessary as it ensures harmony among the prospective siblings” and sufficiently puts other children on notice that they will have to share their parents love and care as well as their future legitimes with another person.”

“The absence of an indispensable party renders all subsequent actions of the court null and void, as such the court has no authority to act not only to the absent party but also to those present,” the SC pointed out.