BTr: End-November debt climbs by P27.92B to P14.51T

THE state’s outstanding debt as of end-November 2023 rose to a fresh record level of P14.51 trillion on the back of more domestic borrowings by the national government, according to the Bureau of the Treasury (BTr).

Latest BTr report showed the outstanding debt was P27.92 billion higher than the P14.48 trillion recorded at the end of October 2023.

On an annual basis, the latest debt figure is 6.34 percent over the P13.644 trillion recorded outstanding obligations in November of 2022, based on BTr data.

“Of the total debt stock, 30.91 percent are from external sources while 69.09 percent are from domestic borrowings,” the Treasury said.

The Treasury said the national government’s domestic debt as of end-November 2023 stood at P10.02 trillion, about P122.07 billion higher than October 2023’s P9.902 trillion because of net issuance of government securities.

“New domestic debt issued during the month totaled P171.09 billion while principal redemption amounted to P45.14 billion, underlying a net issuance of P125.95 billion,” the Treasury said.

“The increase was partially offset by the P3.87 billion effect of peso appreciation on foreign currency-denominated domestic securities. Year to-date, domestic debt registered an increment of P816.02 billion or 8.86 percent,” the Treasury added.

The Treasury noted that the foreign exchange rate of the Philippine peso against the US dollar in November improved to P55.451 from P56.808 in October.

Meanwhile, the Treasury said the national government’s external debt fell by 2.06 percent on a monthly basis to P4.48 trillion from P4.578 trillion due to net repayment of foreign laws and favorable exchange movements. “For November, the lower level of external debt was due to the net repayment of foreign loans amounting to P1.08 billion and favorable foreign exchange movements, wherein the P109.37-billion reduction attributed to peso appreciation against the US dollar far exceeded the upward adjustment linked to third-currency appreciation of P16.30 billion,” it said.

“[National government] external debt has increased by P273.84 billion or 6.50 percent from the end-December 2022 level,” it added.

The national government’s guaranteed obligations, meanwhile, decreased by P7.86 billion month-on-month to P353.14 billion at the end of November due to net repayment of both domestic and external guarantees, according to the Treasury. “These more than offset the P0.92 billion effect of third currency appreciation on similarly denominated guarantees,” it said.

Rizal Commercial Banking Corp. Chief Economist Michael L. Ricafort said the national government would continue to see fresh record-highs for its outstanding debt following the $1-billion maiden Sukuk bond issuance in December 2023 and upcoming borrowings this quarter. “For the coming months, the national government outstanding debt could also still post new record highs amid reduced/lower maturities of government bonds in 4Q 2023 up to February 2024, amid the need to borrow by the government to continue financing budget deficits, even if these budget deficits are narrower/better compared to year ago levels,” he said. “Furthermore, the proposed upcoming euro bond issuance in 2024 would also lead to new record high national government outstanding debt, going forward, especially in early 2024,” he added.

Image credits: Tupungato | Dreamstime.com





