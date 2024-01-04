BFAR bares new govt tack to boost fishery production

Teach a man to fish and you feed him for a lifetime, but introduce him to agriculture and new modern equipment and he can start earning more and with minimal work-related risk.

The Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources (BFAR) said Tuesday this is the thrust of the Marcos administration to help boost the productivity of local fishermen.

“We will provide them with modern equipment so even if the would fish further [from the coast], we will not worry for their safety because the boats they will use will be more durable and bigger,” BFAR spokesperson Nazario Briguera said in Filipino during a television interview on Wednesday.

He said they are also considering expanding the local aquaculture, which can provide higher profits to fishermen compared to fishing in open waters.

Last year, BFAR reported it was able to produce 22 units of 62-footer fishing boats, which is larger than what is being used by most fisherfolk.

The attached agency of the Department of Agriculture (DA) also noted its aquaculture initiative with its partner fishermen resulted in the production of 293 million fingerlings last year.

Local aquaculture, Briguera said, can produce tilapia and other high value fishes like lapu-lapu (groupers) and pampano.

These will be on top of the ongoing P11-billion Philippine Fisheries and Coastal Resiliency Project, which was launched last year to build infrastructures like cold storage facilities and climate resilient technology in 24 provinces and 11 regions.

“So that is our direction,” Briguera said.

Currently, he said fishermen earn about P10,000 to P15,000 a month.

Based on BFAR data, there are at least 2 million registered fisherfolk nationwide.