Axelum opens 100-bed hospital in Gingoog City

Axelum Resources Corp., a producer of coconut products, on Wednesday said it opened its 100-bed secondary-level hospital in Gingoog City in Misamis Oriental.

The said project was coursed through its civic affiliate AMDG Foundation.

The company said the San San Isidro Polymedic General Hospital will be the city’s first secondary-level hospital.

The hospital offers services including hemodialysis, emergency room, intensive care, extended laboratory and diagnostics, radiology, surgery, delivery room, neonatal, outpatient clinics, pharmacy and other essential amenities.

In partnership with Cagayan de Oro Polymedic Medical Group, owned by Ruben and Josephine Go, San Isidro Polymedic General Hospital is manned by a diverse roster of doctors, nurses, and experienced medical support staff, the company said.

“At Axelum, our overarching goal is to combat poverty through livelihood, education, and now through healthcare. We believe that every Filipino deserves access to quality medical services and modern facilities.

With the opening of this new hospital, we aim to provide professional healthcare to the local communities and indigenous people of Northern Mindanao,” Romeo I. Chan, chairman and CEO of Axelum, said.

The hospital is targeting to serve a population of more than 350,000 local residents. It has long-term plan of becoming a premier end-referral hospital in the region.

“Looking ahead, San Isidro Polymedic General Hospital has planned initiatives to expand into highly-specialized treatments and services,” Axelum said.

“We would like to thank our partners and private donors for helping turn this vision into reality. We are blessed to work alongside like-minded individuals who share in our commitment of addressing social vulnerabilities.”