Anti-red tape watchdog: 19 LGUs now fully automated

The Anti-Red Tape Authority (ARTA) reported that 19 local government units (LGU) are now fully automated, which means that clients can access services for business registration including submission of applications, online payment, and electronic issuance of pertinent documents.

According to ARTA Secretary Ernesto V. Perez, out of 1,637 LGUs, 630 LGUs have reported that they are now automated.

“But according to the validation of the Compliance Monitoring and Evaluation Office of ARTA, only 19 [LGUs] are fully compliant, meaning fully automated and 611 are partially automated,” the ARTA chief said in a televised interview on Wednesday.

In a Viber message sent to the BusinessMirror, ARTA said that as of December 2023, these 19 LGUs that have fully automated Business One Stop Shop (BOSS) are Manila City, Marikina City, Quezon City, Navotas City, Valenzuela City, Muntinlupa City, Parañaque City, Pasay City, San Fernando City, Ilagan City, Batangas City, Municipality of Ubay, Lapu-Lapu City, Municipality of San Roque, Cagayan de Oro City, Davao City, Malabon City, Balanga City, and Legazpi City.

The anti-red tape watchdog said that an LGU will be considered fully automated based on four criteria which are: the LGU has a system of submitting business applications online through the Unified Application Form which can upload the required documents in processing business applications.

Another basis for the LGU to qualify as fully automated is the capability to issue the following: electronic tax bill or (orders of payment) TOP, Bureau of Fire Protection—Fire Safety Inspection Certificate Fee, and Barangay Clearance Fee.

Also among the criteria for the LGU to be fully automated is being able to provide an “integrated online payment” or paying through online or digital facilities and gateways, such as pawnshops, GCash, or Bayad Centers.

Moreover, ARTA said the LGU should have the capability to issue electronic versions of issued permits and should have a link connecting to a physical courier to deliver permits.

Moving forward, the head of ARTA said the agency would hold a “nationwide rollout” of the Electronic Business One-Stop Shop (eBOSS) within the month to extend assistance to LGUs, which have not yet complied with the system’s requirements.

“Sila po ay matulungan at lahat po ng puwede nating itulong; kasama na po dito, iyong pag-donate ng hardware, even technical assistance para wala pong dahilan iyong ating mga LGUs na makapag-comply sa requirement na ito,” Perez said.

According to ARTA, as mandated by Republic Act 11032, or the Ease of Doing Business (EODB) law, eBOSS is “a single online portal that allows clients to access all necessary services and information for business registration, including submission of applications, online payment, and electronic issuance of pertinent documents.”

Under Section 11c of the law, all LGUs are mandated to set up and operationalize an eBOSS by June 17,2021, within three years from the effectivity of the law.

Perez said the “compliance audit” for this system is still collaboration among ARTA, the Department of Information and Communications Technology (DICT) and the Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG).