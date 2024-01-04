Acorda: PNP to deploy 13,691 policemen for Black Nazarene procession on Jan. 9

The Philippine National Police (PNP) will be deploying more than 13,000 police officers to secure the “Traslacion” or the religious procession, which is the highlight of the Feast of the Black Nazarene in Quiapo, Manila which falls every January 9.

In a radio interview Tuesday, PNP chief Gen. Benjamin Acorda Jr. said they are planning to deploy 13,691 police personnel to secure the festivities.

He added that these police officers would be stationed among the routes that will be taken by the Traslacion and key areas where devotees might converge.

Acorda said an estimated 2.5 million devotees are expected to attend this year’s Traslacion.

The procession will start from Quirino Grandstand, turn left to Katigbak Street; pass through Padre Burgos Street; and along Finance Road, and Palanca, Arlegui, Fraternal, Vergara, Duque de Alba, Castillejos, Farnecio, Nepomuceno, Concepcion Aguila, Carcer, Hidalgo, Bilibid Viejo, Gil Puyat, and J.P De Guzman Streets; under the Quezon Bridge; and Villalobos Street en route to Plaza Miranda right outside the church.

The 2020 “Traslacion” had about three million participants and lasted some 16 hours.

In 2018 and 2019, the police estimated an average crowd of four million people, with both events lasting for nearly 24 hours.

Image credits: Nonie Reyes





