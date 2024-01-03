Weak export demand, high rates bug PHL PMI

SLUGGISH demand from the country’s export markets and high interest rates are expected to be among the manufacturing sector’s headwinds for 2024, according to Standard & Poor’s (S&P) Global Market Intelligence.

On Tuesday, S&P Global Market Intelligence said the country’s manufacturing Purchasing Managers Index (PMI) slowed to 51.5 in December 2023 from 52.7 in November last year.

S&P noted that the improvement was modest but marked the weakest in the last quarter of 2023 on the back of lower new order growth.

“Sluggish demand from overseas markets and tight borrowing conditions across the country will act as headwinds as we move into 2024,” Maryam Baluch, an economist at S&P Global Market Intelligence, said.

“That said, inflationary pressures are expected to pose less of a threat than seen at the start of 2023 despite gaining pace during December,” she added.

S&P Global Market Intelligence said the increase in new order growth was the weakest in four months, while new export sales in December also declined.

While this allowed firms to clear their backlogs, the think tank said it also led to a reduction in manufacturing jobs. Work-in-hand declined for the sixth consecutive month in December.

“The main concern in the sector remains the further curtailment of workforce numbers. Evidence of spare capacity and a cooldown in new order growth prompted redundancies,” Baluch said.

In terms of costs, S&P Global Market Intelligence said higher input prices and output charges were observed on the back of higher fuel as well as material and logistics costs.

Shipping costs increased due to supply-side issues that caused delays. The think tank said there was congestion and longer delivery time for imports.

The think tank noted that with this, firms raised their selling prices, leading to the highest inflation increase since the last quarter of 2023 began.

Earlier, the Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA) said the country’s manufacturing output in October 2023 posted its slowest growth in 17 months.

The data showed the Volume of Production Index (VoPI) slowed to 1.7 percent in October 2023 from 9.9 percent in September and 6.7 percent posted in October 2022.

The data also showed this was the slowest since the 0.6 contraction of the VoPI in May 2022. In 2023, the other month when the VoPI posted a growth of below 2 percent was in June, when it posted a growth of 1.8 percent.

