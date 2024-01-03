Way of the dragon

WELCOME the Year of the Wooden Dragon! According to both eastern and western astrologers, this will be a positive, action-filled, adventurous year.

On February 10, 2024, we transition from the yin Year of the Rabbit to the highly energetic yang Year of the Dragon. According to Chinese and Western astrologer Jupiter Lai, “the overall energy of a dragon year is vital and competitive, with people feeling a strong urge to gain respect and achievement.”

If you wore green on New Year’s Eve, you must have been aware—consciously or subconsciously—that the Wooden Dragon loves the color green which represents renewal, growth, healing and harmony that resonate well with the wooden element of the year.

People born in Dragon years are said to be “charismatic, ambitious, adventurous and fearless.” Also confident and independent and they’re not afraid to go after their dreams and goals. Many sports people you know and admire are actually Dragons, born in 1988. Here’s a partial list:

Steph Curry (March 14), Brook and Robin Lopez (April 1), Conor McGregor (July 14), De Andre Jordan (July 21), Danilo Gallinari (August 8), Jeremy Lin (August 23), Kevin Love (September 7), Kevin Durant (September 29), Derrick Rose (October 4), New York Yankees pitcher Masahiro Tanaka (November 1) and Nicolas Batum (December 14).

The Year of the Wooden Dragon is supposed to be a year of growth, expansion, progress and abundance. It’s a Leap Year to boot, which gives us one extra day to enjoy the buoyant nature of the Dragon energy. It also promises to be an eventful year for sports.

It’s an Olympic Year, for one. The Summer Olympics is set to take place in the City of Lights from July 26 to August 11 and we have four Pinoy athletes ready to wave our flag in Paris in their respective events. EJ Obiena for pole vault, Carlos Yulo and Aleah Finnegan for gymnastics and Eumir Marcial for boxing will give their all for Pinoy pride in the biggest global sporting event of all.

Other Pinoy athletes will still be in there trying. The Philippines still has a chance to make the Olympic men’s basketball tournament if they do well in the FIBA Olympic Qualifying Tournament in Latvia where they will compete against the Latvians and the Georgians in their group. Hidilyn Diaz still has her sights set on an Olympic competition—her fifth, if ever, and she said, most probably her last.

Outside of the Olympics, the country is also watching how our Azkals will do in football. In March they will take on No. 68 Iraq twice in a home-and-away format. In June they will face Vietnam and Indonesia. Sights are set on the FIFA World Cup 2026 and the AFC Asian Cup 2027. If the Azkals end up in the top two in their group, they will make Pinoy football fans deliriously happy.

In collegiate sports, the National Collegiate Athletic Ass ociation (NCAA) is set to celebrate its 100th season in 2024. Established in 1924 under the initiative of Dr. Regino R. Ylanan, then head of physical education at the University of the Philippines, it is the first and oldest collegiate athletic association in the country. The centennial season promises to be momentous because all ten schools will be co-hosts of the nine-month long event.

On the other side of the collegiate fence, the University Athletic Association of the Philippines (UAAP) will hold its 87th season in 2024, with the University of the Philippines as host school.

In pro ball, the oldest professional basketball league in Asia and only the second pro basketball league in the world will turn 49 in 2024. That means that it is also on the cusp of a major celebration the following year when it turns golden. The Philippine Basketball Association was formally inaugurated on April 9, 1975.

But as early as now, even before the Rabbit officially gives way to the Dragon, pro basketball is already popping with the East Asia Super League. The Meralco Bolts played a highly motivatred revenge game against the New Taipei Kings on Wednesday, January 3, at the PhilSports Arena at 7 p.m.

The Bolts had unfinished business with the unbeaten Kings after losing their first encounter at the New Taipei Xinzhuang gymnasium a month ago. Jeremy Lin is in town to make sure the Bolts don’t succeed at what they plan to do.

Things look really exciting even with the new year just four days in. That’s the Way of the Dragon, it seems.