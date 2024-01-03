Vista Land sets $2-B MTN program

Villar-led property developer Vista Land and Lifescapes Inc. is tapping the offshore debt market via a $2-billion medium-term note (MTN) program.

The dollar-denominated bonds will be issued by its unit, VLL International Inc. The amount, interest rates, and terms are yet to be finalized. “Accordingly, the issuer is expected to execute a program agreement to be dated on or about December 29, 2023 with DBS Bank Ltd. and HSBC, as dealers, for the offer, sale and issuance of the notes, which are guaranteed by the company and its subsidiaries namely Brittany Corp., Crown Asia Properties Inc., Camella Homes Inc., Communities Philippines Inc., Vistamalls Inc. and Vista Residences Inc., together with other ancillary agreements,” Vista Land said in its disclosure.

Vista Land earlier said its income in January to September 2023 went up by 70 percent to P8.21 billion from last year’s P4.82 billion.

As of the end of the third quarter of 2023, the company launched 27 projects with an estimated project value of about P40 billion.

“We are delighted with our results, as we remain optimistic with the industry for the rest of the year with the strong GDP growth of 5.9 percent coupled with sustained growth in overseas Filipino remittance and revenge spending from consumers, all of which contributed to the positive performance of the group,” Vista Land Chairman Manuel B. Villar Jr. said.

He said the company launched more projects in 2023, which allowed its reservation sales to rise by 10 percent to P53.1 billion.

“As we move forward, our aim is to maximize our existing resources specifically our land as we remain committed to our mission of building communities across the Philippines that stand the test of time.”