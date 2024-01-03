T-bills yields ‘corrected higher’ on rate signals

THE national government kick-started its domestic gross borrowing program this year on a high note as it raised P17 billion from the tender of Treasury bills (T-bills), P2-billion higher than what it programmed on Tuesday.

The Bureau of the Treasury (BTr) on Tuesday made a full award and even exceeded its P15 billion programmed auction of three-tenor T-bills.

According to the Treasury, the auction was 2.7-times oversubscribed, attracting P39.9 billion in total tenders. That prompted the committee “to double the accepted volume of non-competitive bids for the 182-day T-bills,” the BTr said on Tuesday after the auction.

“With its decision, the Committee raised P17.0 billion compared to the P15.0 billion initial program,” the Treasury added.

The Treasury raised the full amount of P5 billion each from the 91-day and 365-day T-bills on top of the P7-billion upsized award for the 182-day debt papers.

Auction results showed that the 182-day T-bills received the most bids with a total offer of P14.36 billion followed by the 91-day T-bills at P13.36 billion total bids. The 365-day T-bills fetched a total offer of P12.225 billion from investors.

The average rate for the 91-day T-bills settled at 5.14 percent with a range of 4.88 percent to 5.4 percent.

The 182-day T-bills saw its yield averaging at 5.578 percent. The government security’s rates were between 5.328 percent and 5.85 percent.

Investors’ average rate for the 365-day T-bills, meanwhile, was at 5.829 percent with a yield range of 5.498 percent to 6.07 percent.

Rizal Commercial Banking Corp. Chief Economist Michael L. Ricafort said the T-bills average auction yields “corrected higher” for the second straight auction following lukewarm signals from the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas for a policy rate cut soon.

“However, the major offsetting positive factors: the markets/Fed Funds Futures indicated a possible pause in Fed rates for the rest of 2023 and even priced in possible Fed rate cut/s as early as March or May 2024 and Fed rate cuts that could total by more than -1.50 in 2024 that could be matched locally, as a leading indicator,” Ricafort said.

The Treasury targets to raise as much as P195 billion in January from the combined tender of T-bills and Treasury bonds.

The national government has set its borrowing plan this year at P2.46 trillion, some P253 billion more than last year’s P2.207 trillion gross borrowing plan, based on state budget documents.

This year’s borrowing program would still follow a 75:25 mix in favor of domestic sources.

The Marcos Jr. administration would borrow P1.853 trillion from the domestic market through the sale of T-bills and T-bonds.

The Treasury will tender a total of P51.050 billion worth of T-bills and P1.802 trillion worth of T-bonds for the entire 2024.