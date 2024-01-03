Supply woes, geopolitics to crimp 2024 exports growth

THE Semiconductor and Electronics Industries in the Philippines Foundation, Inc. (SEIPI) said it expects flat growth for electronics exports in 2024 due to supply issues and geopolitical factors amid hopes by local exporters that the electronics industry will drive the country’s exports earnings this year.

In a viber message sent to the BusinessMirror on Tuesday, SEIPI President Danilo C. Lachica said the semiconductor and electronics industry is seeing a “flat” growth this year due to “Inventory correction, Global Economic and Political factors.”

This, he said, after the Philippine Exporters Confederation Inc. (Philexport) chairman George Barcelon said in a recent statement that “I think the electronics sector is the one that will push up the numbers.”

Barcelon said the country’s exports could grow 5 to 6 percent in 2024 as the electronics goods “expand” its shares and the United States economic growth “rebounds.”

“We are talking to some of the exporters, they are hopeful. Probably, if we can get a midpoint of 5 to 6 percent increase, I think it would be good. One of the key exports, in electronics, they (industry players) are expanding….We may not immediately feel it, but they are expanding,” he said in a recent statement issued by Philexport.

According to latest Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA) data, electronics exports earnings from January to October 2023 amounted to $34.54 billion, down 8.6 percent from the $37.81 billion recorded in the 10-month period in 2022.

In October 2023 alone, electronics exports earnings reached $3.62 billion or 56.9 percent of the country’s $6.37-billion exports pie in the said month.

In 2022, Seipi clocked in $49.09 billion worth of export earnings, a 6.88-percent annual growth from the $45.93 billion recorded in 2021. For 2023, Lachica said in a recent interview, “We’re looking at maybe $45 to $46 billion carried over to 2024 and flat at that rate.”

Meanwhile, Sergio R. Ortiz-Luis Jr., the president of Philexport, earlier noted the change in the dynamics of the growth drivers of exports for 2024 as he noted the decline in exports earnings of the semiconductor industry in 2023.

“Well, semiconductors are a big [part of our exports], and they don’t expect to meet their original target; so it’s services that will make up for it,” he stressed.

In fact, Lachica said in an earlier interview, the industry revised its projection for 2023 from flat to a decline of around 9 to 10 percent in exports, compared to the industry’s $49-billion export sales in 2022.

The Seipi head said the board lowered the industry’s growth projection for 2023 on the back of inventory correction issues and the global headwinds.

In 2023, the country’s exports path experienced the same trend as the electronics exports, the industry with the largest chunk in the exports pie, as Trade officials said exports receipt in 2023 would unlikely hit the $126.8-billion target set in the Philippine Export Development Plan (PEDP) which can be attributed to the “changing geopolitical situation” and the “volatile” international trading environment.

Image credits: Qilai Shen/Bloomberg





