SPNEC fast-tracks ₱200-B solar farm in Central Luzon

SP New Energy Corp. (SPNEC) is “expediting” the development of its P200-billion solar farm in Nueva Ecija and Bulacan, bannering it as the “world’s largest solar project.”

Implemented by its subsidiary Terra Solar Philippines Inc., the Terra Solar Project involves the installation of over 5 million solar panels with a capacity of 3500 MW and 4000 MWh of battery storage.

According to SPNEC, work has “begun on clearing the site, which will eventually cover approximately 3,500 hectares in Nueva Ecija and Bulacan.”

The project in Central Luzon is expected to generate over 5 billion kWh annually, or an estimated 5 percent of the total volume of the Philippine grid and 12 percent of its total demand.

The first phase of the project is scheduled to be delivered by the first quarter of 2026.

“To meet this timeline, SPNEC is expediting its site clearing activities ahead of the construction of the project’s interconnection facilities with the national grid and the installation of over 5 million solar panels,” the company said in a statement.

The company secured more than 3,000 hectares for its projects in Nueva Ecija and Bulacan, centered around the pasturelands in the town of Peñaranda.

SPNEC has already completed the solar panel installation for the first of its Nueva Ecija solar developments in the same town.

The company claimed that Terra Solar will be “larger than India’s Bhadla Solar Park and China’s Golmud Solar Park, currently the world’s largest solar farms at over 2.2 GW.”

“This would also exceed the capacity of all grid-connected solar projects operating in the Philippines combined at over 1.5 GW according to the Department of Energy’s latest figures as of 2023,” according to SPNEC.

This development came after MGen Renewable Energy Inc. (MGreen) completed its P15.9-billion investment in SPNEC, an infusion that will be used for the Terra Solar Project.

MGreen is the renewable energy development arm of Meralco Powergen Corp., a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Manila Electric Co.

Image credits: www.spnec.ph





