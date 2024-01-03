Rep. Villafuerte sees ‘better year’ for Filipinos in 2024

A senior lawmaker expressed confidence that 2024 will be a “better year” for the nation as President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr.’s socioeconomic reform agenda begins to make greater progress toward much higher public spending on social protection, infrastructure, and other priority programs that could translate to more jobs and greater financial support for poor and other underprivileged Filipinos.

“I am looking forward to a fine year ahead for our people in 2024 on the back of expected bigger strides by President Marcos a year and a-half into office in his socioeconomic reform agenda of ensuring better lives for Filipinos and a prosperous and peaceful Philippines on his watch,” Villafuerte said.

Highlighting the allocation of nearly a tenth of the 2024 national budget (P5.768 trillion) for various financial aid programs targeting the poor and disadvantaged, Villafuerte sees this as evidence of the government’s dedication to accelerating poverty reduction.

Villafuerte cited key provisions in the 2024 General Appropriations Act (RA 11975), including substantial funds for programs such as Ayuda sa Kapos Ang Kita (AKAP), Tulong Pang-Hanapbuhay sa Ating Disadvantaged/Displaced Workers (TUPAD), and Assistance to Individuals in Crisis Situations (AICS). Additionally, the budget includes a P49.8-billion allocation to double the monthly pension for around 4.1 million indigent elderly Filipinos, as outlined in RA 11916.

These allocations for safety nets include P60 billion for AKAP subsidy of a one-time cash aid of P5,000 for households with a monthly income of P23,000 or below; P30 billion for the TUPAD program of the Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE) on the provision of emergency jobs for displaced, underemployed, or seasonal workers; and P23 billion for the AICS program of the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) that provides medical, burial, food, transport, and other assistance to people in crisis.

The 2024 GAA also included a P49.8-billion outlay that doubles the monthly pension of some 4.1 million indigent elderly Filipinos to P1,000, as provided for in RA 11916, or the Social Pension for Indigent Seniors Act, which was co-authored by Villafuerte.

As the President himself announced during the signing of RA 11975, the national budget for the coming year details his government’s “battle plan in fighting poverty and combating illiteracy, in producing food and ending hunger, in protecting our homes and securing our border, in keeping people healthy, in creating jobs and funding livelihoods.”

With the domestic economy projected to be the fastest-growing one in the region after that of Vietnam in 2024, Villafuerte said, “We should expect more jobs to be created and higher state revenues to be generated in the new year, which will enable the government to spend more on its priority programs that will benefit the people.