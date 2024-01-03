Record-high Customs’ collection linked to ‘streamlined’ processes

THE Bureau of Customs (BOC) announced its total revenue collection last year rose year-on-year by 5.56 percent to over P900 billion—a new record-high—on the back of “streamlined” processes that led to more efficient collection.

BOC Assistant Commissioner Vincent Philip C. Maronilla said the bureau hit its 2023 internal collection target of about P901 billion with a surplus of “more than” P10 billion.

With that, the BOC has collected at least P911 billion in 2023, about P48 billion over the nearly P863 billion it earned in 2022.

Furthermore, the full-year revenue performance of the Customs bureau exceeded the P874.2 billion target set by the Development Budget Coordination Committee (DBCC) for the BOC in 2023.

Maronilla, also the bureau’s spokesman, said during a recent news briefing the BOC achieved its collection “because of the streamlining of our processes and of course improved revenue efficiency.”

He added that the agency “tried to locate the loopholes and plug it through some scientific method that we worked on together with some of the private sector representatives and other stakeholders.”

Furthermore, Maronilla explained that “increased” trade and collection across the country’s ports contributed to the higher revenue collection in 2023.

“What is good here is that the local businessmen in other ports invested to improve the respective ports. Our government is also slowly investing in our ports to increase economic activities in their respective areas. And we are projecting to have an increase in those, improvement in those will also result in an increase in the revenue for the Bureau of Customs,” he said.

This year, the DBCC expects the BOC to collect at least P1 trillion in revenues.

Maronilla expressed optimism that the bureau would be able to achieve the full-year 2024 target if the “macroeconomic” projections by the DBBC materialize.

“If we continue on our track to further improve our revenue efficiency and improve our processes… we are projecting to collect a trillion pesos and I think even surpass it,” he said.

Maronilla pointed to “global and local economic conditions” as factors that hindered the BOC from hitting P1 trillion in revenue collection last year.

“It was [beyond the control] of the bureau and, of course, of everyone. There were [also] factors that did not really happen,” he said. Maronilla didn’t cite the enabling factors.

He said, however, that the BOC has digitized nearly 99 percent of its operations at the end of last year.

“We are looking [at] the remaining… a little bit of one-percent remaining. The problem is in the integration of other systems” with the BOC, Maronilla said. “There are entities that are not yet interlinked with the system of the Bureau of Customs.”

The BOC official didn’t name these entities.

Nonetheless, Maronilla said, the bureau’s goal this year, “since we have digitized our processes, is to integrate these processes so that there would be one cohesive process.”