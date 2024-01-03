PSA honors Gilas Pilipinas with President’s Award

THE men’s national basketball team—known as Gilas Pilipinas—defied the odds to create one of the most inspiring sports stories of 2023.

A hastily formed unit under last-minute anointed coach Tim Cone went to Hangzhou in China for the 19th Asian Games with nary an expectation given the circumstances and experiences it went through weeks leading to the biggest sporting conclave of the continent.

But the Filipinos rose to the occasion and pulled off one of the greatest comebacks in Asian Games history to regaining the precious gold that has eluded the country for 61 years.

The extraordinary feat gave the country of more than 100 million people so much to cheer about and restored pride and faith in Philippine basketball as still one of the best in Asia.

On January 29 at the grand ballroom of the Diamond Hotel, Gilas Pilipinas will have its well-deserved moment during the San Miguel Corp. (SMC)-Philippine Sportswriters Association (PSA) Annual Awards Night as the team hoists the 2023 President’s Award trophy.

“They made the nation proud with their epic feat and inspiring story that will be told and retold for years to come,” said PSA president Nelson Beltran, sports editor of The Philippine Star.

The gala night is presented by ArenaPlus, the leading sports entertainment gateway in the country, with the Philippine Sports Commission, Philippine Olympic Committee, PLDT/Smart, and Milo as major sponsors.

Also backing the event are Philippine Basketball Association, Premier Volleyball League, 1-Pacman Partylist of Rep. Mikee Romero and Rain or Shine.

Going to the Asiad, Cone, taking over from Chot Reyes, only had barely three weeks to prepare a team which only retained four players from the core that saw action in the FIBA World Cup.

It didn’t help any when the country lost to Jordan in the preliminaries, 87-62, that left Gilas with no other choice but to sweep its final four games in order to bag the most-cherished gold medal.

But as a testament to its resiliency, Gilas didn’t blink and went on a roll starting with an 80-41 rout of Qatar in the quarterfinal qualification, before dodging a bullet against hot-shooting Iran, 84-83, in the last eight.

Then came the “Miracle in Hangzhou” which saw the national team battling back from a 20-point second-half deficit to humble host and defending champion China in the semifinals, 77-76, with Justin Browlee nailing two incredible three-pointers at crunchtime that silenced the capacity crowd at the Hangzhou Olympic Centre.

Buoyed by the huge win, a highly-motivated Gilas side showed up against Jordan in the championship match and scored an 80-70 payback to win the country’s first Asian Games basketball gold in more than six decades or since the team led by the late Hall of Famer Carlos “Caloy” Loyzaga conquered the 1962 edition in Jakarta.