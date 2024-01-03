PHL working with Japan to ensure safety of Filipinos after earthquake, PBBM says

President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. on Tuesday said the government will ensure the safety of Filipinos in Japan after it was hit by a magnitude 7.6 earthquake on New Year’s Day.

“We are in close collaboration with the Japanese government to secure the welfare of our kababayans (nationals), who thankfully remain unharmed,” the Chief Executive said in a statement.

Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) Officer-in-Charge Undersecretary Hans J. Cacdac they are now closely monitoring the status of 1,194 Filipinos, who are staying in the two prefectures near the epicenter of the earthquake.

Of those affected, 469 are staying in Ishikawa and the remaining 725 are in Toyama.

Cacdac said the bulk or 90 percent of the Filipino workers in the said quake-hit areas are employed in the manufacturing, welding and carpentry sectors, while the remaining 10 percent work as caregivers.

In a Viber message, the DMW chief told the BusinessMirror that they have already received requests for help from the affected overseas Filipino workers (OFW).

“There were two who sought assistance locating their [missing] relatives [in Japan], but they were later found,” Cacdac said.

The Migrant Workers Office (MWO) in Osaka issued a separate advisory calling on the supervising organizations and principals to monitor the safety of their OFWs.

“Likewise, a report on the condition of their workers or any incident involving Filipino workers due to the said natural calamity must be submitted,” MWO-Osaka head Elizabeth Estrada said in her issuance.

Damages

Initial reports showed at least 48 people died from the quake, which caused damages to buildings and roads.

Marcos said the country is ready to provide aid to Japan as it deals with the latest disaster.

“We have made the offer to assist in any way that we can. In the face of shared climate challenges within the Pacific Ring of Fire, we stand united with Japan and stay ready to provide support from the Philippines,” the President said.

Helplines activated

Following the magnitude 7.6 earthquake, which jolted western Japan last Monday, the DMW activated Tuesday helplines for OFWs, who may have been affected by the incident.

In an advisory, DMW said the concerned OFWs and their families may call the DMW-Overseas Workers Welfare Administration (OWWA) Japan Help desk at Hotline 1348 or +632-1348 (from abroad).

It also noted they may also contact the DMW-MWO-Osaka Hotline numbers at +81 7022756082 and +81 7024474016.

“The Department of Migrant Workers has activated a Helpline for overseas Filipino workers and their families affected by the earthquake in western Japan,” the DMW said.

AFP ready to extend help after quake

The Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP), meanwhile, said it is willing to help and provide assistance to its Japanese counterparts following earthquake.

“In times of crisis, international cooperation becomes paramount, and the AFP expresses its readiness to collaborate with the JSDF (Japan Self-Defense Force) in any way deemed necessary,” AFP chief Gen. Romeo Brawner Jr. said late Monday night.

He added that the AFP recognizes the severity of the situation, which was further increased by the subsequent issuance of major tsunami warnings.

With this, Brawner said the AFP extends its support and sympathy to the Japanese people.

“The AFP remains committed to fostering strong bonds of friendship and cooperation with the JSDF, united in our shared dedication to safeguarding the well-being of our respective nations and contributing to global peace and security,” he added.

According to the United States Geological Survey, the powerful quake struck at 4:10 p.m. northeast of Anamize in Ishikawa, which prompted the Japan Meteorological Agency to issue tsunami warnings.

Initial reports showed the earthquake also damaged houses and caused power disruptions in the affected areas.

Based on the latest data of the Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA), 6.1 percent or 119,743 of the 1.963 million OFWs in 2022 were deployed in Japan.