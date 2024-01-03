PHL exit process from FATF grey list stalls                

THE country’s “grey” listing from the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) is expected to continue to cast a shadow in its investment prospects this year due to the existing gaps in the government’s money laundering and terrorist financing policies.

During a press briefing in Malacañang on Tuesday, AMLC Executive Director Matthew M. David disclosed that “most” of the eight remaining deficiencies identified by the FATF were only “partly addressed.”

“One is not yet properly addressed. And the most challenging action item is regarding terrorism financing prosecution,” he said.

In a sectoral meeting on Tuesday morning, President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. ordered the AMLC and other concerned government agencies to swiftly address the remaining concerns raised by the FATF since it continues to pose “reputational risk,” which can prevent the country from attracting more investors.

“The Philippines is aiming to address all these deficiencies within 2024 and to trigger the exit process from this FATF grey listing,” David said.

The FATF placed the country on its grey list in June 2021 after it identified deficiencies in the implementation of Philippine rules and regulations against money laundering and terrorist financing.

It issued 18 action items the country needs to complete by January 2023 before it considers removing the country’s grey list status. Ten of the said action items were already fully implemented, while the remaining eight are still pending.

The deficiencies are preventing the government from achieving its self-imposed deadline of exiting from the grey list by January 2024 under Memorandum Circular No. 37 of Malacañang issued in October.

Action plan deficiencies

Among the existing deficiencies are the effective risk-based supervision of Non-Financial Businesses and Professions (NFBP) that include lawyers, accountants, jewelry shops, casinos, real estate developers, and brokers.

To address the matter, casinos operators are being urged to register with the Philippine Amusement and Gaming Corporation (Pagcor), while other NFBPs should do so with the AMLC.

The FATF is also seeking to mitigate risks associated with casino junkets; push enhancement and streamlining of access to beneficial ownership (BO) information; step up money laundering and terrorism financing investigations and prosecutions; and demonstrate that proper checks are done in seaports and international airports to detect false declaration of currency.

David said the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) already issued regulations as regards the submission of BO information, which Law Enforcement Agencies (LEA) can use in their investigations.

As for the filing of charges, he said the government had secured convictions against those engaged in money laundering and terrorist financing.

The AMLC official said there are currently still ongoing terrorist financing cases involving nongovernment organizations (NGO) and designated terrorist organizations that are receiving funds from abroad.

Exit process

David said the President commended the ongoing efforts by the concerned agencies to address the said gaps.

To accommodate the ongoing efforts, he said the window for the country to initiate the exit process from the grey list has been extended to the entire year by the government.

He said the government is trying to remove the country’s grey list status since it raises the risk the country will be blacklisted by the FATF.

The country’s blacklist status, he noted, will result in more expenses for overseas Filipino workers (OFW) in sending their remittances.

The AMLC official also said the country’s grey list status can negatively affect the country’s credit rating and reputation from multinational lending institutions such as the World Bank and International Monetary Fund.

“It might also affect foreign direct investment in the Philippines because if you don’t exit the grey list they [investors] might think that our AML/CTF [AML or Anti-Money Laundering/Counter Terrorism Financing system] system is not adequate enough or sufficient enough or strong enough,” David said.

“Rest assured that all government agencies in charge of addressing all strategic deficiencies, 8 remaining strategic deficiencies are doing everything they can to complete the action items and for us, the Philippines, to eventually exit the grey list,” he added.