PHL consulate general in New York City honors Dr. Jose Rizal

NATIONAL hero Dr. Jose Rizal can best be honored by embodying the timeless values he stood for, according to Consul General Senen T. Mangalile at the recent commemoration of the 127th anniversary of Rizal’s martyrdom at the Bagumbayan Field in Manila.

The Philippine Consulate General in New York marked the solemn occasion with a wreath laying ceremony at the Philippine Center in New York.

The ceremony was attended by members of the Philippine Consulate in New York, Philippine Permanent Mission to the United Nations, the Knights of Rizal from various chapters, the Ladies for Rizal, and members of the Filipino-American community.

In the wreath laying ceremony, Consul General Mangalile reminded everyone about how to best honor Dr. Rizal by constantly living the virtues he embodied as he blazed a trail in the Filipinos’ long struggle for freedom from over three centuries of colonial rule.

A knighting ceremony for new members of the Knights of Rizal New York Chapter followed, as well as for new members of the Ladies for Rizal. Consul General Mangalile, Knight Grand Officer of Rizal, led the re-dedication ceremony for the Ladies of Rizal New York Chapter.

Later that evening, the Consulate with the Knights of Rizal New York Chapter, hosted a symposium where three Filipino Artists, who are also members of the Knights of Rizal, shared their dedication, passion, and unwavering commitment to their art form and how they incorporate their being Filipino and Knights in their work.

Image credits: Philippine Consulate M.A. Aquino-Herrera





