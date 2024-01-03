PHL company registrations touch new high in 2023–SEC

The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on Tuesday said it has set a new record in terms of company registrations last year.

The agency said 46,445 firms successfully registered using its Electronic Simplified Processing of Application for Registration of Corporation (eSPARC) from January to November 2023, surpassing the previous record of 42,936 for the entire 2022.

“In the past five years, the SEC has fiercely advocated for digital transformation to achieve efficiency and accessibility in the corporate sector. The back-to-back record highs seen in 2022 and 2023 for company registration prove that we are succeeding in making doing business easier in the Philippines,” SEC Chairman Emilio B. Aquino said.

“As we start a new year, the SEC is ready to further take advantage of automated processes in place, as well as develop new systems, to ensure the smooth delivery of services to the transacting public.”

Domestic stock corporations accounted for almost three quarters or 34,140 of newly registered firms, indicating positive business sentiment, according to the SEC.

A total of 9,727, or 21 percent, are domestic non-stock corporations and 2,453, or 5 percent, are partnerships, while the rest are foreign stock and non-stock corporations.

Of the newly registered firms, 36 percent or 16,734 are domestic stock corporations with less than 5 incorporators, and about 14 percent are one-person corporations (OPCs).

The enactment of Republic Act 11232, or the Revised Corporation Code of the Philippines, in 2019 paved the way for the formation of OPCs and corporations with less than five incorporators. The old Corporation Code had required at least five incorporators.

More than a third of newly registered firms hailed from Metro Manila at 18,342. This was followed by Region 4-A at 7,217 (16 percent) and Region 3 at 5,107 (11 percent).

Outside Metro Manila, the largest number of newly registered firms came from Central Visayas and the Davao Region at 3,443 (7 percent) and 1,969 (4 percent), respectively.

Some 85 percent are from the services sector, with the wholesale and retail trade industry group registering 9,859, followed by other service activities at 9,756.

The SEC said it attributes the higher number of new registrations to the success of its digital initiatives, starting with the launch of eSPARC in April 2021 and its subsystem, the One Day Submission and Electronic Registration of Companies in September 2021.

Image credits: BusinessMirror file photo





